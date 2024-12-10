Paul Mescal Shares His Honest Thoughts on Ariana Grande’s Wicked Performance Right to Her Face

Variety’s Actors on Actors series features lengthy, intimate one-on-one interviews between some of the industry’s biggest stars. Well, Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande paired up, and the Gladiator II star had a lot to say about Wicked.

Paul Mescal Praises Ariana Grande’s Turn as Glinda in Wicked Movie

Image via Universal Pictures

Speaking directly to Grande, Mescal got honest about her performance as Glinda and how it inspired and immersed him. He told her that he found the performance to be “grounded,” a sentiment fans agree with, as they believe it added some much-needed believability and a relatable character to the fantastical world of Oz.

Mescal added that the character of Glinda wasn’t someone who was likable to begin with. However, he praised Grande’s ability to look within the character and find someone who it was apparent she “deeply loved.” While certainly not outright evil, Glinda is a deeply flawed and selfish character at times, often behaving to manipulate other characters to boost herself. However, Mescal shared that he (and audiences alike) were still able to find themselves drawn to the character and see past those things about her.

Why Paul Mescal Is Jealous of Ariana Grande After Wicked

Mescal also got honest and vulnerable about the fact that there were aspects of Grande’s performance in Wicked that made him feel jealous. He praised how she was “pushing the envelope in the theatricality of it,” and said he found the performance funny. He also said that he admires and holds a little jealousy of performers like Grande who are able to find success while doing comedy.

When talking about her comedic chops, Mescal shared that Grande’s ability to perform in the genre is something he’s envious of. Most of the projects Mescal has attached himself to so far have been deeply dramatic roles. He’s demonstrated an ability to charm and absolutely devastate audiences with authentic portrayals in the TV Series Normal People, as well as emotional indie films like Aftersun.

However, it seems apparent Mescal has some great comedic chops. He hosted a decent episode of Saturday Night Live in early December, with several standout sketches. The Gladiator II: The Musical sketch, in particular, has some hilarious moments, with Mescal finding success in humorously satirizing his super-serious role in the film. He also delivered some absurd characters in his SNL episode, including a tongue-in-cheek Bono impression.

All that being said, it seems apparent Mescal has the desire to dive much deeper into comedy in the future, and his episode of SNL seems to be a solid foundation to build on. However, his near future appears to be with more serious roles. He’s slated to appear in Hamnet in 2025 – an adaptation of the Maggie O’Farrell novel – which Goodreads describes as “a luminous portrait of a marriage, at its heart the loss of a beloved child.”

Regardless, audiences should look forward to watching the young star as his career evolves. Maybe he will even find time to team up with Grande for a comedy project down the line.

