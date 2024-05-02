Paul Walter Hauser Joins Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four in Mystery Role

The actors playing Marvel’s First Family are set, so it’s time to add to their supporting cast. According to Deadline, Paul Walter Hauser is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four in a mystery role.

The casting process for the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was interesting, to say the least. It felt like every month, four new actors were rumored to be attached to the project, but finally, after years of speculation, Marvel Studios announced that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach would be bringing the heroes to life.

News on The Fantastic Four front had been quiet since then outside of a nifty poster released on April 4th and Julia Garner coming aboard as Shalla-Bal, but now, one of the hottest names in Hollywood is joining the fray.

Hauser recently landed the lead role in a Chris Farley biopic, and he’s set to appear in Pixar’s Inside Out 2 later this year. That’s on top of several notable projects the actor has found himself in the last couple of years, such as Cobra Kai, BlacKkKlansman, and the miniseries Black Bird, which earned him an Emmy and Golden Globe.

With the massive number of Marvel characters that have yet to make the jump to the MCU, it feels pointless to try and speculate about Hauser’s role. However, the Internet is going to do it anyway, so The Escapist will throw its hat in the ring and try to earn some virtual glory. The easy answer is that he’ll voice H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantastic Four’s trusty robot who’s appeared in the promotional material, but Hauser has shown that he can play bad guys, making a villain like Mole Man a possibility.

The Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

