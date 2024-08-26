All Major Actors & Cast List for Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is a docudrama that covers the conflict between lawman Wyatt Earp, Ike Clanton, and his fellow outlaws. If you’re wondering who plays who, here are all the major actors and cast list for Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War.

Recommended Videos

All the Major Actors and other Cast Members in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War

Ed Harris as The Narrator

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is narrated by actor Ed Harris, who you’ll have seen in any number of things. He’s been acting since the 70s, and some of his most prominent roles include Flight Director Gene Kranz in Apollo 13, and showrunner Christof in The Truman Show.

Tim Fellingham as Wyatt Earp

Tim Fellingham is lawman Wyatt Earp, whose role in the O.K. Corral gunfight, and the surrounding conflict, made him legendary. The narrative was influenced by the book Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshal and while this show is based on a true story, not every part of it will be cold, hard fact. Aussie actor Fellingham has several credits to his name, including a few episodes of British crime thriller Fearless. And, if you’re a hardcore fan of British TV, you might also recognise from EastEnders a good while back.

Jack Gordon as Ike Clanton

Wyatt Earp’s position as a marshal made him a target for various outlaws, Ike Clanton included. Clanton was one of a group of outlaws known as The Cowboys (no one said they were original). Clanton was involved in various criminal activities, including cattle rustling and the murder of Morgan Earp, which didn’t endear him to Earp’s brother Wyatt.

In the show he’s played by Jack Gordon who, like Fellingham, has a plenty of roles to his name, just not particularly high profile ones. But he did get to boo Steve Rogers as ‘army hecker’ in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Edward Franklin as Doc Holliday

Unlike Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday was not a marshal and, instead, was a dentist who went on to become a gambler, gunfighter and close friend of Earp. The latter is how he got involved in the infamous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. He’s played by Edward Franklin who you may have spotted as Skarde in Vikings: Valhalla.

Related: Where Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War Was Filmed

Ariel Eliaz as Virgil Earp

Virgil Earp is Wyatt Earp’s brother, who was also a lawman, and it was arguably his call that led to the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Here he’s played by Ariel Eliaz, who previously appeared in historical drama The Chosen.

There are plenty of other actors who help bring this docudrama to life. Shane Penhale (Homicide: Hours To Kill) is Morgan Earp, another of Wyatt’s brothers. Alex Price (Father Brown) is Sheriff Behan. And, actors aside, there are also several historians who add a little context to the situation.

Here’s every cast member and actor in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War.

Narrator – Ed Harris

– Ed Harris Wyatt Earp – Tim Fellingham

– Tim Fellingham Virgil Earp – Ariel Eliaz

– Ariel Eliaz Morgan Earp – Shane Penhale

– Shane Penhale Doc Holliday – Edward Franklin

– Edward Franklin Ike Clanton – Jack Gordon

– Jack Gordon Sheriff Behan – Alex Price

– Alex Price JP Morgan – Peter O’Meara

– Peter O’Meara Josephine Marcus – Christina Leonardi

– Christina Leonardi Chester Arthur – Christian Mackay

– Christian Mackay Thomas Fitch – Matthew Steer

– Matthew Steer Lord Rothschild – Adam Segeller

– Adam Segeller Prince Of Wales – Michael Swatnon

– Michael Swatnon Billy Clanton – Dylan Stav

– Dylan Stav Ben Goodrich – Ryan Giesen

– Ryan Giesen Frank McLaury – Jack Leslie Hunter

– Jack Leslie Hunter Tom McLaury – Tom Finn

– Tom Finn Curly Bill – John Sainsbury

– John Sainsbury H. F. Sills – Michael Masurkevitch

– Michael Masurkevitch Luther King – Reece Presley

– Reece Presley Martha King – Sonia Satra

– Sonia Satra Doctor Goodfellow – Mac Summers

– Mac Summers Florentino Cruz – Germain Kiedorf

– Germain Kiedorf Frank Stilwell – Stephen Leupolt

– Stephen Leupolt Kate Elder – Olenka Dabrowski

– Olenka Dabrowski Judge Spicer – Timothy Paul McCarthy

– Timothy Paul McCarthy Mayor Clum – Brian Scott Carleton

– Brian Scott Carleton Billy Leonard – Alexander Mckay

– Alexander Mckay Winfield Scott Williams – Lex Stultz

– Lex Stultz Wells Fargo Executive – Eric Rolland

– Eric Rolland Businessman – Mark Kreder

– Mark Kreder Martin Peel – Al Braatz

– Al Braatz Young Wyatt – 14 Yrs Old – Leo Hynes

– Leo Hynes Young Morgan – 9 Yrs Old – Oliver Bartlett

– Oliver Bartlett Allie Earp – Heather Brownlee

– Heather Brownlee Bill Whelan – James Dickie

– James Dickie John Ringo – Samuel Dunning

– Samuel Dunning Henry Hooker – Stephane Tremblay

– Stephane Tremblay Wyatt Earp Actor – Johnny Saint-Ours

– Johnny Saint-Ours President’s Doctor – Derek Kealy

– Derek Kealy Butler – Jerold Hewson

– Jerold Hewson Jim Crane – James Davidson

– James Davidson District Attorney – Jason Gaignard

– Jason Gaignard Epitaph Reporter #1 – Andre Mchenry

– Andre Mchenry Epitaph Reporter #2 – Spencer Langlois

– Spencer Langlois New Judge – Ryan Armstrong

– Ryan Armstrong Us Army Lieutenant – Derek Rabethge

– Derek Rabethge Judge Peel – Lou Isreal

– Lou Isreal Bud Philpott – Craig Cyr

– Craig Cyr Cowboy Assin – Lucas Ridgeway

– Lucas Ridgeway The Lone Rider On Horseback – Josef Siberer

– Josef Siberer Old Wyatt Earp – Fred May

– Fred May Butler / President’s Aid – Gus Weinhart

– Gus Weinhart Poker Player – Aidan Lucas Buckland

– Aidan Lucas Buckland Nurse – Catherine Young

– Catherine Young Reporter – Andre Mchenry

– Andre Mchenry Messenger Boy – Cameron Haughey

– Cameron Haughey Tucson Reporter – Spencer Langlois

– Spencer Langlois Sex Worker 1 – Anna Pariienko

– Anna Pariienko Sex Worker 2 – Sheena Cunning

– Sheena Cunning Sex Worker 3 – Hannah Eham

– Hannah Eham Sex Worker 4 – Elizabeth Gromzina

– Elizabeth Gromzina John Ford – Gilad Weinstein

– Gilad Weinstein Photographer – Anthony Beisindi

– Anthony Beisindi Reporter – Matthew Chiasson

– Matthew Chiasson Court Officer – Nathan Scott

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy Wars is available to watch now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy