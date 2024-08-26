All Major Actors & Cast List for Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is a docudrama that covers the conflict between lawman Wyatt Earp, Ike Clanton, and his fellow outlaws. If you’re wondering who plays who, here are all the major actors and cast list for Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War.
All the Major Actors and other Cast Members in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War
Ed Harris as The Narrator
Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is narrated by actor Ed Harris, who you’ll have seen in any number of things. He’s been acting since the 70s, and some of his most prominent roles include Flight Director Gene Kranz in Apollo 13, and showrunner Christof in The Truman Show.
Tim Fellingham as Wyatt Earp
Tim Fellingham is lawman Wyatt Earp, whose role in the O.K. Corral gunfight, and the surrounding conflict, made him legendary. The narrative was influenced by the book Wyatt Earp: Frontier Marshal and while this show is based on a true story, not every part of it will be cold, hard fact. Aussie actor Fellingham has several credits to his name, including a few episodes of British crime thriller Fearless. And, if you’re a hardcore fan of British TV, you might also recognise from EastEnders a good while back.
Jack Gordon as Ike Clanton
Wyatt Earp’s position as a marshal made him a target for various outlaws, Ike Clanton included. Clanton was one of a group of outlaws known as The Cowboys (no one said they were original). Clanton was involved in various criminal activities, including cattle rustling and the murder of Morgan Earp, which didn’t endear him to Earp’s brother Wyatt.
In the show he’s played by Jack Gordon who, like Fellingham, has a plenty of roles to his name, just not particularly high profile ones. But he did get to boo Steve Rogers as ‘army hecker’ in Captain America: The First Avenger.
Edward Franklin as Doc Holliday
Unlike Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday was not a marshal and, instead, was a dentist who went on to become a gambler, gunfighter and close friend of Earp. The latter is how he got involved in the infamous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. He’s played by Edward Franklin who you may have spotted as Skarde in Vikings: Valhalla.
Ariel Eliaz as Virgil Earp
Virgil Earp is Wyatt Earp’s brother, who was also a lawman, and it was arguably his call that led to the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Here he’s played by Ariel Eliaz, who previously appeared in historical drama The Chosen.
There are plenty of other actors who help bring this docudrama to life. Shane Penhale (Homicide: Hours To Kill) is Morgan Earp, another of Wyatt’s brothers. Alex Price (Father Brown) is Sheriff Behan. And, actors aside, there are also several historians who add a little context to the situation.
- Narrator – Ed Harris
- Wyatt Earp – Tim Fellingham
- Virgil Earp – Ariel Eliaz
- Morgan Earp – Shane Penhale
- Doc Holliday – Edward Franklin
- Ike Clanton – Jack Gordon
- Sheriff Behan – Alex Price
- JP Morgan – Peter O’Meara
- Josephine Marcus – Christina Leonardi
- Chester Arthur – Christian Mackay
- Thomas Fitch – Matthew Steer
- Lord Rothschild – Adam Segeller
- Prince Of Wales – Michael Swatnon
- Billy Clanton – Dylan Stav
- Ben Goodrich – Ryan Giesen
- Frank McLaury – Jack Leslie Hunter
- Tom McLaury – Tom Finn
- Curly Bill – John Sainsbury
- H. F. Sills – Michael Masurkevitch
- Luther King – Reece Presley
- Martha King – Sonia Satra
- Doctor Goodfellow – Mac Summers
- Florentino Cruz – Germain Kiedorf
- Frank Stilwell – Stephen Leupolt
- Kate Elder – Olenka Dabrowski
- Judge Spicer – Timothy Paul McCarthy
- Mayor Clum – Brian Scott Carleton
- Billy Leonard – Alexander Mckay
- Winfield Scott Williams – Lex Stultz
- Wells Fargo Executive – Eric Rolland
- Businessman – Mark Kreder
- Martin Peel – Al Braatz
- Young Wyatt – 14 Yrs Old – Leo Hynes
- Young Morgan – 9 Yrs Old – Oliver Bartlett
- Allie Earp – Heather Brownlee
- Bill Whelan – James Dickie
- John Ringo – Samuel Dunning
- Henry Hooker – Stephane Tremblay
- Wyatt Earp Actor – Johnny Saint-Ours
- President’s Doctor – Derek Kealy
- Butler – Jerold Hewson
- Jim Crane – James Davidson
- District Attorney – Jason Gaignard
- Epitaph Reporter #1 – Andre Mchenry
- Epitaph Reporter #2 – Spencer Langlois
- New Judge – Ryan Armstrong
- Us Army Lieutenant – Derek Rabethge
- Judge Peel – Lou Isreal
- Bud Philpott – Craig Cyr
- Cowboy Assin – Lucas Ridgeway
- The Lone Rider On Horseback – Josef Siberer
- Old Wyatt Earp – Fred May
- Butler / President’s Aid – Gus Weinhart
- Poker Player – Aidan Lucas Buckland
- Nurse – Catherine Young
- Reporter – Andre Mchenry
- Messenger Boy – Cameron Haughey
- Tucson Reporter – Spencer Langlois
- Sex Worker 1 – Anna Pariienko
- Sex Worker 2 – Sheena Cunning
- Sex Worker 3 – Hannah Eham
- Sex Worker 4 – Elizabeth Gromzina
- John Ford – Gilad Weinstein
- Photographer – Anthony Beisindi
- Reporter – Matthew Chiasson
- Court Officer – Nathan Scott
Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy Wars is available to watch now.
Published: Aug 26, 2024 04:29 pm