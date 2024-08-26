Plenty of shows attempt to bring a real story to life but don’t use all of the resources at their disposal. That doesn’t appear to be the case for the latest docuseries on Netflix, but it never hurts to double-check. Here’s where Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War was filmed.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War Filming Locations

Netflix’s Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War retells the events of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in the late 1800s. Just like in real life, Wyatt Earp and his family go up against Ike Clanton and his crew in the series, and that’s not where the similarities stop. Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War was filmed in Tombstone, using as many real-life locations as possible to keep things historically accurate.

However, despite heading back to the scene of the historic event, it appears that the production team traveled across more of Arizona than the show did. As pointed out by an eagle-eyed viewer on Rotton Tomatoes, the opening of Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War was filmed in Monument Valley, Arizona, which isn’t exactly a stone’s throw from Tombstone.

Still, just like the popular movie Tombstone starring Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, which also focused on the events at the O.K. Corral, Netflix’s docuseries didn’t want to cut any corners and took the production to Arizona. So, anyone looking for iconic landmarks in the show should know that they’re the real deal.

And that's where Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War was filmed.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is available to stream on Netflix.

