Will There Be a Season 2 of Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War?

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is a smash hit of the summer, blending pulse-pounding action with an intense story, but fans may be wondering if a Season 2 is on the way. It’s time to find out if this story has come to a close.

Will Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War Get A Second Season?

As of the time of this writing, there has not been any confirmation of a Season 2 for Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War, and while there are plenty of possible stories to tell about Wyatt, it seems that the series is most likely one-and-done. The final episode puts a nice bow on things to wrap it up, but history buffs know that there is even more to the titular lawman beyond what is shown here.

You see, Wyatt Earp has an extensive history, with lawman and gambler being his primary calls to fame. Beyond that, he was a brothel owner, a boxing referee, a U.S. Deputy Marshal, and so much more. There could be a fair number of new shows covering his other adventures, but it seems that his confrontation at the O.K. Corral has come to an end by the time Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War has rolled its credits. I would say it’s safe to assume that we don’t have another season on the way, but I would love to be incorrect.

Seeing as this Netflix series is based on true events, there is a chance that we could see other famous historical figures get a docudrama in the same vein, another change that I would be pleasantly surprised to see, as the streamer has tended to focus on events in its docuseries. There are so many amazing stories from years gone that deserve to be told, and the attention this series has brought to the Wild West could be spread using other major figures from history, too.

