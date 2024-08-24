Is Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War Based on a True Story?

If you’ve been meaning to check out Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War on Netflix, you may be wondering if it’s a true story or something fictitious. It’s time to dive in and find out if this is true to life, or something out of the world of make-believe.

Is Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War A True Story?

It’s easy to understand why seeing a program start with “A Netflix Nonfiction Series” can raise a few eyebrows, but you can put those eyebrows back where they belong. While some parts may have been dramatized for the reenactments, this is a proper docudrama. The story being narrated and brought to life by Ed Harris is as true as history reports, so you can sit back and enjoy the show knowing that you’re being entertained while learning about true history.

There’s a reason it was called the Wild West, and Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War may be one of the best retellings that we’ve seen in quite some time. It’s an entertaining piece of media, but it’s also factually accurate, providing a look at the rough times before we were born. It’s wild to me that things like this could have actually happened, and it proves that I would have likely struggled to survive with people like Wyatt Earp roaming the plains.

Who Was Wyatt Earp?

Wyatt Earp was a prominent figure in the mid-to-late 1800s and early 1900s and has a variety of titles under his belt. Not only was he a lawman, he was also a gambler, a saloon keeper, a boxing referee, and just about anything else you can think of. He was most well-known for his shootout at the O.K. Corral, which resulted in the death of multiple outlaws — which is exactly what this docudrama series is all about.

If you’ve been looking for something to whet your whistle due to the lack of Westerns in modern media, this may be the show for you. With a total of 6 episodes, you’ve got the perfect weekend watch ahead of you.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

