Why Isn’t Geena Davis In Beetlejuice 2?

Beetlejuice is coming back in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, after decades of Tim Burton trying to get a sequel off the ground. With it comes a large chunk of the first film’s cast. However, one actress won’t be returning. Here’s why Geena Davis isn’t in Beetlejuice 2.

Recommended Videos

Is Geena Davis in Beetlejuice 2?

For many sequels and remakes of classic films from long ago, there’s often some nefarious reason a star isn’t returning to reprise their character. Sometimes it’s the actor not thinking another film is a good idea or not wanting to tarnish what they’ve done. Sometimes they’ve had a disagreement over pay. Sometimes it’s an interpersonal conflict with a co-star or the film’s director. However, none of this is why Geena Davis is not in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The actress, who is now 68 and was in her 30s in the original film, just doesn’t seem to have been written into the story. In the original movie, Davis, alongside co-star Alec Baldwin, plays a recently deceased couple who want the owners of their new home gone and engage Beetlejuice to help them with this issue. In the end, they manage to agree to live together with the new family, which includes O’Hare and Ryder’s characters. That would seem to set up a perfect return for both her and Baldwin in the movie, as the film brings Lydia (Ryder) back to her home and involves Delia Deetz (O’Hare). But that isn’t the case.

The new film instead focuses on the next generation of Deetz, as Lydia is forced to work with Beetlejuice after her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), says Beetlejuice’s name three times. Despite the trailers clearly showing that the film will take place in the same house as the original, Davis is nowhere to be seen.

Why Isn’t Geena Davis Returning for Beetlejuice 2?

Davis herself has a theory as to why this is, claiming that the screenplay wrote her out of the film because ghosts don’t age and, obviously, the actress has.

“No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” Davis said of the film when asked if she was in it. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age… Not that I have.”

That, of course, is a pretty weak reason for the film not to include her and Baldwin, given the fact that de-aging technology exists that can make Harrison Ford look young again. Even if the filmmakers didn’t want to spend the money on using that tech it feels like if they wanted her in the film, they could have just written some excuse as to why they looked different. Ghosts in the franchise might not age but they sure can change their appearance. Maybe the Maitland’s just wanted to look older? Of course, Davis isn’t the only one who’s been kept off the cast list.

It’s possible that both Davis and Baldwin are keeping tight-lipped about being in the film and the trailer just isn’t showing us them, but that’s pretty unlikely. Secrets like this usually get out and Hollywood executives would be chomping at the bit to announce their return to get more butts in theater seats. No, it looks like, in this case, the actors are telling the truth and neither will be in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released on September 6.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy