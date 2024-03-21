Beetlejuice 2, or Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to use its official title, reunites several of the original movie’s cast members. But one actor is absent from recently released images of the movie. So, if you’re wondering whether Jeffrey Jones is in Beetlejuice 2, I’ve got the answer.

Is Jeffrey Jones in Beetlejuice 2?

Jeffrey Jones is not in Beetlejuice 2 as far as we know, and it looks as if the character he played, Charles Deetz, could be dead. The premise behind Beetlejuice was that a couple, the Maitlands, died, and the Deetzes (mother Delia, father Charles, and daughter Lydia) moved into their home. The Maitlands, who became ghosts, weren’t happy with this arrangement and were determined to get rid of them. This, in turn, led to “bio-exorcist” Betelgeuse/Beetlejuice’s intervention.

But it’s been teased that the sequel, which takes place several decades after the original, features a tragedy that leads to the Deetzes returning to their former home. Factoring in Jones’ apparent absence, many – myself included – suspect this event is Charles Deetz’s death. However, there’s another real-world reason why Jones probably won’t be back.

Why Jeffrey Jones Isn’t in Beetlejuice 2

Jeffrey Jones was the subject of criminal proceedings back in the early 2000s and, after his arrest, ended up pleading no contest to charges of soliciting a minor. He was given five years probation, ordered to undergo counseling, and was required to register as a sex offender. Jones was arrested twice for failing to update his status.

Jones did continue to act in movies but very sporadically. He reprised his earlier role as A.W. Merrick in the Deadwood movie, but his presence on the set caused a stir. Jones was initially “invited” to Rhode Island Comic Con in 2023, apparently through one of the event’s vendors. But when the organizers got wind of this, he was swiftly uninvited.

Since his arrest, he’s cropped up in a few stage productions, but the chances of Warner Bros. giving him a role in this sequel are virtually zero. So, the answer to whether Jeffrey Jones is in Beetlejuice 2 is almost certainly no.

Beetlejuice 2 hits theaters on Sep. 6.