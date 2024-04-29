Cropped poster artwork for the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries
Is Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Happening?

Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s six-episode run left many fans wanting more – but will they get it? Is Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 happening?

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi Getting a Season 2?

No, Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 isn’t happening – not at this stage, anyway. While Lucasfilm could easily greenlight another batch of episodes headlined by Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master, for now, Obi-Wan Kenobi remains a limited series. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed as much in a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, insisting that a second season hinges on a worthwhile story idea presenting itself. “[E]verybody involved would love to see this not end,” Kennedy said. “But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we’d have to really answer the question ‘why?’.”

It’s a question Lucasfilm is yet to answer, if comments Kennedy made in a 2023 interview with Variety are anything to go by. The studio boss cleared up any lingering ambiguity about Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s current status, emphasizing Lucasfilm’s focus on other projects. “[Obi-Wan Kenobi] is not an active development,” Kennedy explained. “But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at Star Wars Celebration London].”

Ewan McGregor Discusses Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Kennedy did, however, acknowledge that Lucasfilm may revisit the possibility of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 “down the road.” This should keep Star Wars devotees’ hopes for a second season alive – hopes shared by Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor. The Scottish star has repeatedly expressed interest in revisiting his most iconic role and remains confident it’ll happen. “I hope we get a chance to do another [season of Obi-Wan] and I’m sure we will,” McGregor told LADBible in March 2024. I’m pretty sure, you know, I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as [original Obi-Wan actor] Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there’s time to tell more stories in there.”

Not all of McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi cast mates are as keen as him for another go-round, though. Notably, Owen Lars actor Joel Edgerton suggested the show didn’t need further installments in a May 2023 Screen Rant interview. “I believe that [I] should only turn up if there’s a good valid reason for it,” Edgerton said. “I wouldn’t want to invite myself to a party where I don’t really belong. I feel like, in many ways, that story has maybe come full circle, or completed itself in the way that it needed to.” At the same time, Edgerton noted he’s still open to reprising the Owen Lars role.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney+, as part of the platform’s Star Wars collection.

