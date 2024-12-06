Aubrey Plaza’s Twin? Colombian Assassin’s Arrest Sparks Wild Comparisons Online

Finding celebrity lookalikes can be a lot of fun. Why else would there be so many lookalike contests popping up all over the world? Unfortunately, anyone looking to participate in the Aubrey Plaza competition is out of luck, as her doppelganger has already been found in the unlikeliest of places.

In December 2024, Colombian police arrested a 22-year-old woman named Karen Juliet Ojeda Rodríguez. She also goes by “The Doll,” a moniker she uses while operating as a hitwoman in the South American country. A Colombian news outlet, Diario del Norte, reveals that the woman is the second-in-command of a gang called “Los de la M,” being in charge of putting together assassinations (via ABC News).

To inform the public that the streets are a little bit safer, the police posted a video on X of The Doll alongside an associate she got arrested with. The tweet had unintended consequences, though, with social media deciding that she has a resemblance to Plaza, best known for her roles in NBC’s Parks and Recreation and the recent Marvel Studios production Agatha All Along.

The Columbian hitwoman known as, "The Doll", looks straight up like Aubrey Plaza. pic.twitter.com/VwRrzFgike — Squink (@squinkgalonk) December 6, 2024

“good to see that aubrey plaza is still getting work,” one X user joked.

“free aubrey plaza she aint do s**t,” added another.

The comparison doesn’t seem to have much to do with Plaza and The Doll’s faces but with their attitudes. Plaza has made a career of playing characters with dead eyes and a dark personality, and she often plays up that fact in press interviews and other appearances. The Doll similarly looks like she has sinister motives, but that makes a lot of sense, given her line of work.

In addition to comparing the two women’s looks, people are calling for Plaza to portray The Doll in a movie or show. Plaza is Putero Rican on her father’s side, and she’s been vocal about embracing her heritage in her work. The Doll’s story would certainly give her that opportunity, providing the actress with a fascinating figure to explore. After all, Diario del Norte reports that The Doll started her life of crime when she was just 18, so her upbringing certainly had a part to play in her downfall.

Even if Plaza did want to tackle the project, it may be a while before she can. On top of having several movies in the pipeline, such as Honey Don’t!, directed by Ethan Coen, and the animated comedy film The Ark and the Aardvark, she’s also working on an animated series for Prime Video alongside Joe Wengert called Kevin, which is about a housecat who doesn’t care to be around humans anymore. Plaza is a writer on the show, as well as an executive producer.

