Marvel Studios Reveals Its Fantastic Four

This is a Valentine’s Day that will be remembered for a long time. Marvel Studios has finally revealed its Fantastic Four.

As revealed by Marvel Studios on X, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are joining the cast of the 2025 film. Some of those names may be more familiar than others, but for those who have been following the rumor mill, these casting choices aren’t much of a shock.

Pedro Pascal, best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, has been connected to the film since late last year. Despite being part of nearly every major franchise on the planet, Pascal has made time in his schedule to play Reed Richards, one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes.

At Pascal’s side as Sue Storm will be Kirby, whose breakout role came in the Mission: Impossible series. She’s also appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, as well as The Crown, where she played Princess Margaret.

Quinn and Moss-Bachrach are the up-and-comers of the bunch, but they’ve made headlines for their roles in Stranger Things and The Bear, respectively. Quinn will bring Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, to life, while Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. Moss-Bachrach isn’t a stranger to the Disney family, either, having appeared in the critically acclaimed Andor.

Guiding these actors on their journey will be director Matt Shakman, who worked on Disney+’s WandaVision, as well as Game of Thrones and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It will be a while before Shakman can show off his work, as The Fantastic Four won’t hit theaters until July 25, 2025, but it’s sure to be a memorable entry in the ever-growing MCU.