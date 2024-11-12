Forgot password
Ingi and Corona from 90 Day Fiance.
90 Day Fiance: Are Corona & Ingi Still Together?

Jackson Hayes
Published: Nov 12, 2024 08:53 am

From time to time, a couple on 90 Day Fiance has no chemistry. There’s been Larissa and Colt and Big Ed and Rose, to name a few. However, Corona and Ingi may be the least compatible of them all. So, are Corona and Ingi from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Corona and Ingi From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

Corona and Ingi from 90 Day Fiance.

Corona Blakey and Ingi Hilmar’s 90 Day Fiance journey started in The Other Way Season 6. After forming a connection, Corona decided to take a massive risk and head to Iceland to be with her partner. She didn’t know what awaited her, but she was willing to leave her life behind to make things work. Unfortunately, that was the beginning of the end for the couple.

After arriving in Iceland, Corona dealt with a bit of culture shock, as Ingi’s home was in a very remote area. Ingi also spent most of his time working, and even when he was around, there wasn’t much for the couple to do. Corona tried to make the most of the situation, even getting close to Ingi’s mom. However, a couple of red flags started popping up for the American, and it caused her to make a big decision.

Corona was looking to start a career as a midwife, and while she could pursue that in Iceland, she didn’t know the language and thought it would be better if she went back home to study for a few years. Ingi was against the idea, wanting Corona to stay with him, but he was unable to commit and seriously discuss marriage. That rubbed Corona the wrong way, and she decided to end the relationship and head back home to rethink things.

Toward the end of their season of 90 Day Fiance, Corona and Ingi were really nowhere to be seen, with fans speculating online that they may have been cut from the show altogether. However, they’re set to appear in The Other Way Season 6’s Tell All and don’t look to be on good terms. In fact, Corona flips off her former beau at one point, seemingly revealing there’s a lot more to the story than just commitment issues.

And that’s whether Corona and Ingi from 90 Day Fiance are still together. If you’re interested in more, here’s why Brittany from the TLC series retired from reality TV.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

90 Day Fiance
