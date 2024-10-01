90 Day Fiance: Who Is the No Neck Guy? Explained

90 Day Fiance has so many shows that it’s hard to keep all of the cast members straight. Unfortunately, due to the potential for confusion, fans frequently come up with nicknames for reality stars, some of which are hurtful. So, who is the No Neck Guy on 90 Day Fiance?

90 Day Fiance’s No Neck Guy Confirmed

No Neck Guy’s real name is Ed Brown, aka Big Ed, and he’s become one of the faces of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. His first appearance was on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, when he traveled to the Philippines and met Rose. Their relationship was tumultuous, to say the least, and while fans could’ve focused on that, they decided to take jabs at Big Ed’s appearance, specifically his neck.

Well, Big Ed has since opened up about his condition. “I grew up with the condition called KFS – Klippel-Feil syndrome- where it looks like I actually don’t have a neck,” he said (via Screen Rant). “But I do. I have 3 vertebrates that are the size of 2 when most normal humans from this world have 7. And I have a bigger than normal chest cavity so I’ve been bullied all my life.”

Despite the fact that “All of the bad memories came back to life when the show first came out,” Big Ed knows he’s more than his condition. “I learned at a young age I can either let this condition define who I am or I can accept that God made me this way,” he continued.

Is Big Ed Still on 90 Day Fiance?

After breaking up with Rose, Ed still appeared on 90 Day Fiance shows, including The Single Life and Happily Ever After, which documented his time with Liz. They had all kinds of issues, even being engaged at one point before Big Ed called it off. All these failed relationships have led to Big Ed becoming sort of a reality TV villain, which is probably why his latest fling didn’t make its way onto 90 Day Fiance.

In September 2024, Big Ed met a fan, Porscha Raemond, at a meet and greet and got engaged to her within 24 hours. He eventually broke the whole thing off, and many fans theorized that it was all a ploy by the reality star to stay relevant. There’s no way to know if it was all an act, but in any case, it’s not a good look for Big Ed.

And that’s who the No Neck Guy is on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

