My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Are Hunter and Karen Still Together? Answered

The Hunter and Karen love story had many viewers’ hearts aflutter, but there’s always the rumor mill that comes in to ruin things. Are My Big Fat Fabulous Life couple Hunter and Karen still together, or have they gone their separate ways?

Are Hunter and Karen from My Big Fat Fabulous Life Still Dating?

While it seems like they don’t like to make much of their romantic lives public, it appears that My Big Fat Fabulous Life couple Hunter and Karen are still together, if Hunter’s Facebook profile has anything to say about it. Fans may have been slightly worried, especially since the last photo of the two of them together was uploaded to Hunter’s Instagram page nearly 17 weeks ago, but it seems that things are still going well between the two of them.

While plenty of other pictures have been uploaded since then, Karen has been noticeably missing from them. Perhaps there’s a chance that Hunter would prefer to keep his relationship out of the public eye? Or is Hunter looking to spend some additional time promoting his new film, Fattenin’ Frogs For Snakes? Only time will tell, but we hope that Hunter and Karen start uploading more together because they’re the power couple we need right now more than anything.

How Did Hunter and Karen Meet on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Hunter and Karen had been chatting with each other online for quite some time before finally meeting up in person for the first time during My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11, Episode 3. As Hunter mentions in the episode, they had been talking online for a “little over a year”, but this moment was the first time that they had ever seen each other face-to-face.

Will things continue going smoothly for the fan-favorite and his flame? We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled on the next episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life and see where things continue to go

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is available to stream now on Max.

