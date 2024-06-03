What Happened To Margaret on My 600-Lb Life? Explained

Margaret Johnson first appeared on My 600-Lb Life in Season 10 of the hit TLC show. Things did not go well for her at the time, and she returned to My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? in an effort to once again seek the help of Dr. Now to take control of her weight before it was too late.

Recommended Videos

Where is Margaret Johnson now?

The good news is that, based on the last reports from the show, Margaret has managed to get some control over her life and has been working with Dr. Nowzaradan and her mother. She has reportedly managed to lose nearly 300 lbs to date, bringing her down from her incredible high point of 700 lbs. Needless to say, weighing over 700lbs is incredibly dangerous and damaging to your health, so it is fantastic news that Margaret has been able to get this moving in the right direction.

Sadly for Margaret, she struggled her first time on the show. Her issues are deep-rooted and connected to the emotional turmoil that she experienced as a child. Growing up, Margaret experienced significant emotional abuse from her father, who weighed close to 1000 lbs and would regularly eat almost all the food available to the family. This caused Margaret to develop food insecurity, which means she had great difficulty controlling herself when food was available.

The good news is that, with help, she was able to lose enough weight to undergo gastric bypass surgery. While she has had her ups and downs with weight since then, she seems to be making good overall progress.

In comparison to some of her fellow cast mates, Margaret also seems to keep pretty quiet on social media, opting to live a private life with little presence on the internet. This means it is a little difficult to get a fully up-to-date picture of her current health and weight loss journey.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more