Where Is The Circle Filmed – Answered

With Netflix’s The Circle proving a massive hit, you might be wondering just where the social media competition show films, so here’s the answer.

Where Was The Circle Originally Filmed?

The American version of The Circle is actually based on a British television show of the same name, which filmed in Salford, a city located in Greater Manchester in England. The US version of The Circle and the various other versions originally filmed at the same building.

If that comes as a surprise, you’re not alone. The first few season of the American version of The Circle never made clear the show was being filmed in the UK. In fact, Netflix even used aerial shots of Chicago and Milwaukee to preserve the illusion the show was being filmed in the US.

Tim Harcourt, an executive producer on The Circle, explained in 2020 that production “wanted the building to be in a nonspecific location for the US version” to give it “the feeling that it could be anywhere.” The establishing shots were added later “to give it an American feel for the majority of the audience who assume it is somewhere in the US.”

Where Is The Circle Season 6 Filmed?

While the first five seasons of The Circle filmed in the UK, that’s actually no longer the case. For Season 6, production on the show moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where Season 7 was also filmed. According to Deadline, part of that is the apartments used for The Circle in the UK were actually turned back into regular apartments rather than ones specifically designed for the show. This has given production more room to work while getting a nice tax credit from the state of Georgia.

The Circle Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix.

