Will Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Get a Season 2?

Season 1 of Netflix’s new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem wraps up on an open-ended note. So, does this mean 3 Body Problem is definitely getting a Season 2?

Is 3 Body Problem Season 2 Happening?

Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit 3 Body Problem Season 2, but don’t get too worried just yet. Season 1 only dropped on March 21, and Netflix typically waits at least a month before renewing shows. So, circle April 21 – or maybe April 22, given April 21 is a Sunday – on your calendar, as there’s a decent chance that’s when Netflix will announce 3 Body Problem Season 2. This will only happen if the streaming platform’s execs are happy with 3 Body Problem‘s viewership stats, however, reports that Season 1 has already notched up 11 million views suggest they should be. As such, Netflix giving the thumbs-up seems likely.

And the 3 Body Problem team will be ready when it happens. “We don’t have a second season, but we need to keep pushing forward full steam ahead as if we did,” co-showrunner D. B. Weiss recently told the Inside Total Film podcast. “Because if we do get a second season, we’ll need to hit the ground running in terms of pre-production and production to get it out to people in some kind of reasonable time. A show like this takes a long time to make and you can’t wait to get started thinking about it until somebody gives you the green light.”

If Netflix does commission a second batch of 3 Body Problem episodes, when can you expect to clap your eyes on them? It’s hard to say, although Weiss’ remarks indicate that he and fellow showrunners David Benioff and Alexander Woo are doing what they can to shave down pre-production time. As such, Season 2 could start filming as early as mid-late 2024. Factoring in time for post-production, we’re left with a late 2025/early 2026 release window. But remember: this is pure speculation for now.

All eight episodes of 3 Body Problem Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

