The Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Is Here

At long last, the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is here. It has been over 10 years since the previous title, Grand Theft Auto V, originally launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Take a look at the much-hyped trailer from Rockstar below:

Gamers have been anticipating this trailer for quite some time. The wait has been extra excruciating since a massive leak of the game happened last year. We’ve all wanted to know how actual gameplay looks after all this time. And Rockstar gave it to us a little early after the trailer leaked online ahead of its December 5th release date.

The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer provided a glimpse at the game’s protagonists, Lucia and Jason. As surmised by the teaser picture from the other day, the adventure takes place in modern-day Vice City. Alligators and tourists are shown aplenty, clearly satirizing the real-life state of Florida. Of course, fancy cars, strip clubs, and various crimes are also shown off. It is a GTA game, after all.

All-in-all, the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer confirms things we knew based on the leak. A very Bonnie and Clyde-like tale with two protagonists to play as, including the first playable female character in the main series. I am sure the title will sell like hotcakes once it is released in 2025.

