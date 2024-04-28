10 Strongest Jujutsu Kaisen Characters, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen is an incredibly dark, intense anime & manga series filled with powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Curses. However, only a few of them can truly be considered the strongest. Here are the 10 strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked.

Recommended Videos

10 Strongest Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

10) Hiromi Higuruma

Image via Viz Media

Higuruma is a character introduced in the Culling Games Arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and has yet to appear in the anime. Despite his late entrance into the story, Higiruma quickly established himself as one of the strongest new characters in the series, along with the most innate potential. Besides his tremendous amount of cursed energy, Higiruma has a Shikigami called Judgeman. With this Shikigami, Higuruma can also create a domain expansion called Deadly Sentencing, which allows Higiriuma to prosecute the opponent for whatever crime they may have committed in their lives.

Depending on the outcome of this “trial,” Judgeman can possibly sentence the opponent to death, giving Higuruma an “executioner’s sword” that kills anyone in one hit. Moreover, no violence is allowed in the domain until a sentence is given. With Higiuruma’s advanced intellect as a lawyer, Deadly Sentencing is a robust domain expansion and easily makes Higuruma one of the strongest characters in the series.

9) Jogo

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

One of the first disaster curses introduced to the series, Jogo is an incredibly dangerous and powerful character in Jujutsu Kaisen. While most curses in the series devolved monsters with no higher thought, Jogo is a curse as old as time, reincarnated, and with characteristics and thought processes similar to humans. As a special grade cursed spirit, Jogo boasts incredible strength that surpasses any of his fellow cursed spirits and even several high-ranking Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Jogo’s power is best displayed at the Shibuya Incident, where the character used his incredible speed, reflexes, and powerful volcano-based cursed technique to dispatch several Grade 1 Sorcerers. The cherry on top is his battle with Sukuna, the king of curses, who easily dispatched Jogo but admired his strength and even admitted that Jogo’s maximum technique would have hurt him if it hit. He’s a menacing cursed spirit worthy of a spot on this list.

8) Maki Zenin

Maki is one of the first characters introduced in the original Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga and one of the most well-developed characters of the series. At first, considered weak because of her lack of cursed energy, Maki eventually became one of the strongest due to the death of her twin sister Mai, which led to Maki gaining heavenly restriction. Now, having no cursed energy, Maki’s body becomes indestructible and achieves near-impossible feats of strength with lightning-fast reflexes.

Maki’s strength is put to the test when she massacres the entire Zenin clan, avenging her sister’s death and using her newfound physical abilities to defeat countless Jujutsu Sorcerers. Despite her lack of a cursed technique, Maki’s pure physical prowess earns her a spot on this list, especially considering how she went toe-to-toe with Ryomen Sukuna in the latest manga chapters.

7) Fumihiko Takaba

Image via Viz Media

Perhaps the most broken character in the series, Takaba, is a sorcerer whose cursed technique was activated by the culling games. Originally a failed comedian, Takaba’s cursed technique, aptly called comedy, is about as overpowered and broken as Satoru Gojo’s—whatever he thinks is funny is brought into existence. The only reason he’s ranked so low is that Takaba is unaware of how his technique works.

However, in all the manga battles he’s been featured in, Takaba never lost. Even while not knowledgeable of his fourth wall-breaking strength, the comedic Jujutsu Sorcerer used his sense of humor to break the rules of reality, completely negating the effects of any attack for a silly visual gag. The fact that Takaba helped defeat Kenjaku out of any other character in the series says a lot about his strength. Unfortunately, his inexperience and complete lack of knowledge about his own technique keep him lower on this list.

6) Yuki Tsukumo

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

One of only four Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerers, Yuki Tsukumo is easily one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Although she has only made a handful of brief appearances in the anime, her ranking of Special Grade is more than enough to warrant her being one of the most powerful in the series. Her innate cursed technique, Star Rage, is paired with her Shikigami Garuda, creating a deadly combination that allows her to add virtual mass to herself and Garuda.

With this ability, Yuki deals devastating damage to enemies according to the amount of mass added. However, in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s not just about strength; Yuki also possesses a vast knowledge of cursed energy and the soul, which is central to most Jujutsu Sorcerer abilities. Although her time in the manga is cut short, the brief time she’s in the story shows how capable she is, nearly killing Kenjaku, the series’s main antagonist.

Related: Is There a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date & Time?

5) Kenjaku (Suguru Geto)

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen is a brutal and intense series, so it only makes sense that one of the main antagonists is also. Kenjaku fits that bill as one of the primary bad guys in the anime & manga. While there isn’t much known about his original form, this body-hopping curse user can use and carry on the cursed techniques of the bodies he inhabits. The most recent body under Kenjaku’s control is Special Grade Sorcerer Suguru Geto, former best friend of Satoru Gojo.

Geto could absorb cursed spirits and use them in battle, which allowed Kenjaku to do so as well. With an arsenal of cursed spirits at his disposal, along with other techniques like gravity manipulation and thousands of years worth of knowledge, Kenjaku sets into motion all the series’ major events. It could be argued that his intellect makes him one of the strongest, as his smarts lead to impressive feats such as the sealing of Satoru Gojo.

4) Kinji Hakari

Image via Viz Media

A popular character, despite not appearing in the anime, Hakari is a third-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High who, while on suspension, secretly runs a sorcerer fight club. His sharp and abrasive attitude is backed up by his exceptionally powerful cursed technique and domain expansion: Private Pure Love Train. Hikari is a gambling man, and his domain expansion is one giant pachinko machine based on a fictional romance anime.

Suppose Hakari gets a jackpot with his domain. In that case, he gains unlimited cursed energy for four minutes straight, leading his body to reflexively activate the reverse cursed technique and heal any and all wounds automatically. Essentially, Hakari is unkillable during this time frame. This overpowered ability and Hakari’s combat skills combine to make the odds of defeating him very low.

3) Yuta Okkotsu

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Before Yuji Itadori, there was Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the original one shot that would eventually turn into Jujutsu Kaisen. So it goes without saying that as one of the original leading characters, Yuta is one of the strongest in the entire series, and it’s even said by some characters that he’s the successor to Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the current era.

A Special Grade Sorcerer, Yuta possesses the cursed technique of “copy.” As the name suggests, the technique lets Yuta copy any other sorcerer’s cursed technique that he has seen. Copy isn’t the only ability Yuta has either; he also has Rika, a Shikigami who was born from the death of his closest childhood friend. Rika has been nicknamed the “queen of curses” because of her incredible power, and as she’s always by Yuta’s side, any fight with him is essential two versus one. With vast amounts of cursed energy at his disposal, Yuta is undoubtedly one of the strongest and most talented sorcerers there is.

2) Satoru Gojo

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Simply referred to as “the strongest,” it’s hard to debate that any other character in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen would even be able to touch him (literally). Gojo was created to be, in the words of creator Gege Akutami, “the ceiling” for the rest of the cast regarding how far they could go with their strength. The buck stops at Gojo, and it’s easy to see why. With his six eyes, which allow him to see cursed energy and read cursed techniques, Gojo can also control his Limitless Cursed Techhinque, enabling him to bring the concept of infinity to reality.

Bending space and time to his will, Gojo can make it so that nothing touches him while also overpowering enemies with its output by constricting the space around them. Gojo was long considered the strongest of the series until recent developments dethroned the character. Still, though, the character’s broken ability and in-depth understanding of Jujutsu sorcery had made him unbeatable for most of his life.

1) Ryomen Sukuna

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The King of Curses, the Strongest Sorcerer in History, Ryomen Sukuna, is the central antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. He’s also the strongest. Long held imprisoned in the body of Yuji Itadori, Sukuna is a sorcerer from the Heian era who destroyed everything in his path. With four arms and two faces, Sukuna mastered the art of Jujutsu Sorcerery and was never truly beaten in his era, dying only because of old age.

When Sukuna is finally let loose in the latest arc, he beats every opponent he’s put up against. Satoru Gojo is the only one who truly gives him a battle worth remembering. Even with Gojo’s overwhelming strength, he was also brought down by Sukuna’s vicious cursed techniques, cleave and dismantle. These two techniques allow Sukuna to cut through whatever he pleases. Sukuna has yet to be beaten in the series, and when you also add the fact that he has a secret technique that he hasn’t even had to use yet, it’s hard to argue that there’s any other character in Jujutsu Kaisen as strong as Sukuna.

And those are the 10 strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more