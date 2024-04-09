Which Jujutsu Kaisen Character Is Stronger: Gojo or Sukuna?

WARNING: The following article contains manga spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen. We know who the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen are, however, there’s much speculation over which of them is superior. Be warned, we’ll be getting into spoilers to answer the question, who is stronger, Gojo or Sukuna?

Who is stronger Gojo or Sukuna?

While the pair have comparable strength, ultimately it seems that Sukuna is stronger than Gojo. We know this as the pair have done battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and the King of Curses wound up the winner.

Of course, for us to dive deeper into this we’ll be going into spoiler territory so you’ll want to make sure that you’ve read up to Chapter 236 before continuing with this article. Feel free to go read up and then come back.

The battle between Gojo and Sukuna begins on even footing with both in good health and a month to prepare for the fight. Of course, Sukuna, now with access to the Ten Shadows quickly turns this battle into a three-vs-one contest with Mahoraga and Agito at his side, putting Gojo on the back foot. Given the Ten Shadows is a part of the body Sukuna is controlling we would classify its power as part of Sukuna’s strength, and it was undoubtedly an integral part in beating Gojo.

The ability to have Mahoraga use adapt was key to winning this fight as we can see that when it comes to hand-to-hand combat, Gojo is superior. There are long portions of this fight where Gojo is winning, but ultimately Sukuna manages to catch the Six-Eyes user and close the show. Adding more fuel to the fire, during this fight, Sukuna is not in his original form. When in his Heian Era form Sukuna is said to have unmatched strength, so it may have given him another leg up in the battle against Gojo. Of course, we can only speculate.

Trust us it’s painful to say but while Gojo is the strongest sorcerer from his era Sukuna is proof that new isn’t always better.

