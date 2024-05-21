Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Demon Slayer season is back in full swing, and season 4 is set to cover the Hashira Training arc. Here’s everything you need to know about when Demon Slayer season 4 episode 3 is set to be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Release?

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 3 will be made available on May 26, at 1.45 p.m. Eastern Time on Crunchyroll. The anime series has a simulcast, which means that Crunchyroll will air it at the same time as Japan. Do note that the air time has been moved up an hour, so it’ll air an hour earlier than you might be used to.

We’ve also listed a few other timezones down below so you have a better idea of when you can watch the episode in your own region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast May 26, 1.45 p.m. Eastern Time USA – West Coast May 26, 10.45 a.m. Pacific Time Europe May 26, 6.45 p.m. BST Japan May 27, 10.15 a.m. JST Australia May 27, 9.15 a.m. AST

Episode 3 will be titled Fully Recovered Tanjiro Joins the Hashira Training!! As you might’ve guessed from the episode title, we’ll finally see Tanjiro make a full recovery from the battles at the Swordsmith Village, and fully throw himself into his training to defeat Muzan.

Episode 2 was a very Giyu-centered episode that finally gave us more insight into his past, and it’s likely that we’ll see even more of him this season.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

As for where you can keep up with the show, folks in North America will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll and Hulu at the stated times above. Folks outside of North America can also catch it on Crunchyroll, as well as Netflix. However, do note that the release schedule for Netflix will likely be delayed by two or three days, so you’ll have to wait a little bit for the episode drops.

The English dub does not have a release date yet, but it usually drops around two to three weeks after the season starts, so the earliest we can expect it is May 26.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more