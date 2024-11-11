Forgot password
Blue Lock Chapter 284 Release Date & Time

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 10, 2024 08:18 pm

While there are only mere minutes left in the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG, it seems there are still a few more chapters to go before the Neo-Egoist League arc comes to a close. Here’s the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 284.

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 284 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 284 is set to be released on Nov. 17, at around 11 a.m Eastern Time.

As you probably know, Blue Lock follows a weekly release schedule. The new chapters are also released through Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, so while we know the next issue will be out on the 17th, the exact time is just an estimate.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the new chapter will be available:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastNov. 17, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastNov. 17, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeNov. 17, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaNov. 17, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanNov. 17, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 283, we got quite a bit of match progression, including a goal attempt. However, it seems there’s still a ways to go before the match ends. Isagi finally seems open to attempting a chemical reaction with Kaiser to win the match, and Bastard Munchen has possession again after Gagamaru manages to block Rin from scoring.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 284 is set to be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

