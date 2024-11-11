Forgot password
Blue Lock Chapter 283 Recap & Spoilers

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 10, 2024 08:11 pm

Both Noa and Loki are now on the field for the match between PxG and Bastard Munchen, and there’s still no goal yet, but a lot of match progression. Here’s our recap of Blue Lock chapter 283.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 283?

As I mentioned, there’s quite a bit of match progression in this chapter of Blue Lock, but still no goal in sight. That’s impressive, considering there’s only literally minutes left in the final match. However, we’re getting a rematch between Isagi and Rin, and we even get to see a pretty neat save in the final panel.

Rin Versus Isagi, Again

As the match kicks off, Shidou gets foiled again as Raichi and Hiori manage to help Isagi take control. After his realization in the previous chapter that Kaiser was also a prodigy or talented learner just like him, Isagi sees that there’s still room for him to grow to keep up with the geniuses like Rin.

Rin tells Isagi that it’s his win, but Isagi makes a move to sacrifice his own advance, and allows Kaiser to get in for another shot. Unfortunately, Rin recognizes that Kaiser’s shot isn’t quite powerful enough and is able to intercept it. He immediately turns things around and starts heading for the goal himself.

The ball rebounds as Rin goes for the shot, but thankfully for Bastard Munchen, Gagamaru is able to stop the goal with a pretty fantastic save. And with that, the chapter comes to an end as the ball once again falls into possession of Bastard Munchen.

And that does it for our Blue Lock chapter 283 recap. Definitely a bit on the shorter side, but it was good to see Isagi finally being open to working with Kaiser in order to win. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the series.

Blue Lock
