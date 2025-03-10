Forgot password
Image Source: Eight Bit
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 296 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Mar 9, 2025 09:54 pm

Blue Lock is a manga and anime series about aspiring high school soccer players who put their athletic careers on the line for the chance to make it big. The stakes have never been higher, and that makes for a damn entertaining read. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 296 is set to be released.

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 296 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 296 will be released on March 17, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

For the most part, Blue Lock follows a weekly release schedule, so fans can generally expect the new chapters to drop every week. The tricky thing is that they’re released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, so the release timing is usually just an estimation on our part.

That being said, I’ve included a few timezones down below to give you a general idea of when the chapter drops in your own region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastMarch 17, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastMarch 17, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeMarch 17, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaMarch 17, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanMarch 17, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 295, we got a glimpse of Nagi and Reo’s efforts to try to catch up to Isagi, as well as the updated player rankings. While Isagi wasn’t able to fully surprass Rin, the both of them were tied for first place, which marks the first time Isagi was actually able to get himself on equal footing with his rival. This also confirms that they’ll both be on the U20 team.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Blue Lock chapter 296 will be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

Blue Lock
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
