Blue Lock Chapter 297 Recap & Spoilers

Nagi and Reo still have a job to do, and the NEL arc won’t end until we see Manshine City finish out their match against Barcha. Here’s a full rundown of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 297.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 297?

The match between Manshine City and Barcha rages on, and things are looking pretty dire as Barcha only needs one more goal to win, while Manshine City needs two. However, as Nagi starts to lose his motivation, Reo only seems more determined to win.

Nagi Flounders

The chapter begins with Nagi looking at Reo in awe. Even though they’re in a tough spot, Reo’s still aiming for the world stage together. Nagi felt like he’d lost his fire but Reo was still able to give him a new dream. Before the match restarts, Reo simply tells him that they just need to score two points, and that they’re the protagonists.

Nagi thinks to himself that just before, Reo seemed scared of losing. When they were apart, Reo had seemed useless on his own, but things were different now. Nagi is determined to find his fire again as the match restarts.

Elsewhere, Isagi is reflecting on his success. He wonders whether there’s a formula for this ecstatic experience of improving rapidly in a match. In his case, whenever he had a goal he wanted to achieve or someone he wanted to beat, he would bring out the logic to do it and become a machine to execute his plan perfectly. However, he can’t reproduce the “fire” or motivation required to kickstart evverything in the first place. Technique and logic are great, but without the right motivation, none of that matters.

Ego continues to show the auction bids, and we see that Shidou has surpassed Barou, with the former coming in at third place while the latter is in fourth.

Chris Prince Works With Reo

Back on the field, Reo has the ball and Nagi is trying to predict where Reo would want to pass. When Reo finally passes, Nagi traps the ball and moves forward, but he’s quickly cornered. He wonders whether he should try to shoot or pass, but feels lost because he doesn’t have Reo by his side.

Before he can do anything, Lavinho steals the ball from him, but is quickly thwarted by Chris Prince. In a surprise turn of events, however, Chris completely ignores Nagi. He says that he won’t entertain egoists who don’t pursue their ideals, and he decides to pass the ball to Reo instead.

Reo immediately copies Otoya’s move from before and shoots, and he scores, tying up the game at 2-2. Reo apologizes to Nagi for shooting on his own, but Nagi says it’s fine. Nagi realizes that he was spoiled by Reo and always believed that he would be there to support him, but now, Nagi is determined to find his motivation and change on his own.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 297.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy