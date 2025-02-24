Blue Lock Chapter 295 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The long match between Bastard Munchen and PxG is finally over, but there’s still a bit more to go before we can officially wrap up the NEL arc. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 295 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 295 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 295 will be released on March 3, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Blue Lock follows a weekly release schedule, and it’s been confirmed that there will be no break next week. That means the new chapter will drop on time, continuing the long-running story. That being said, keep in mind that the release timing is just an estimation on our part.

Since the chapters are released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, it can be difficulty to pin down the exact release time. I’ve included a few timezones down below to give you a general sense of when it’ll be available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast March 3, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast March 3, 8 a.m. PT Europe March 3, 5 p.m. CET Australia March 3, 1 a.m. AUST Japan March 3, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 294, Bastard Munchen celebrated their win, and Isagi explained to Kaiser that he was only able to score the final goal because he put aside his emotions and believed in Ness’s ability to evolve. We also got a bit of setup for the next chapter, as it looks like we’ll be pivoting over to Nagi and Reo, in the match between Manshine City and Barcha.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Blue Lock chapter 295 will be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

