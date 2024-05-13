Image Source: Crunchyroll
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 13, 2024 12:36 am

Demon Slayer is finally back with its fourth season, and we’ll get to see the Hashira Training arc this time around. Here’s everything you need to know about the Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 release date.

When Does Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 Release?

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 will be made available on May 19, at 2.45 p.m. Eastern Time on Crunchyroll. We’ve also listed a few other timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the episode will be available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastMay 19, 2.45 p.m. Eastern Time
USA – West CoastMay 19, 11.45 a.m. Eastern Time
UKMay 19, 7.45 p.m. BST
JapanMay 20, 11.15 a.m. JST
Southeast AsiaMay 20, 10.15 a.m. GMT+8

Episode 2 is titled Pain of the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka. The episode title alone should be a good hint as to what we’ll be focusing on: Tomioka himself, who quickly became one of the series’ most popular characters when he first made his debut in the first arc.

After that, episodes should continue to follow a weekly release schedule at the same time.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

As for where you can keep up with the show, folks in North America will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll and Hulu at the stated times above. Folks outside of North America can also catch it on Crunchyroll, as well as Netflix. However, do note that the release schedule for Netflix will likely be delayed by two or three days, so you’ll have to wait a little bit for the episode drops.

The English dub will also likely be delayed about two to three weeks.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 is set to release. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

