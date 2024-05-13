Is There a Demon Slayer Season 4 English Dub Release Date?

Sure, you could just watch Demon Slayer season 4 right now with the original Japanese voices, but why do that when you can hold out for English voices? Here’s what you need to know about the Demon Slayer season 4 English dub release date.

Recommended Videos

When Will the Demon Slayer Season 4 English Dub Release?

At the time of writing, there’s no confirmed release date for the English dub of Demon Slayer season 4 just yet. However, going by the series’ track record, it’s very likely that the first episode will get its English dub around two to three weeks after the Japanese debut. This means that the Demon Slayer season 4 English dub will likely release on May 26 or June 2, 2024.

After that, the English dub episodes should release on a weekly basis, just like the Japanese episodes. It’ll just be two or three weeks behind.

It’s also worth noting that the previously released Demon Slayer movies also got their English dubs on the same day of the Japanese premieres, so we may see them release a little earlier, but that’s not entirely likely.

As always, you’ll be able to catch the English dub episodes on the usual channels like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix as they release. For folks in North America, Crunchyroll and Hulu will be your go-to platforms, while the Netflix releases will only be available for those outside of the NA region. Do note that the Netflix releases may be two or three days behind the usual schedule as well, so keep that in mind if you want to watch it week to week.

And that’s everything we know about the season 4 English dub release date for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series, including the season 4 episode count and schedule, as well as an episode 1 recap.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more