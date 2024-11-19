Forgot password
Image Source: Crunchyroll
Blue Lock Chapter 285 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 09:04 pm

Okay, I think this is actually it. The Neo-Egoist League arc should be ending very soon. This time for real. Here's everything you need to know about the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 285.

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 285 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 285 is set to be released on Nov. 25, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

As always, do keep in mind that this is a rough estimation. New chapters of Blue Lock drop every week via Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, which can make it difficult to pinpoint the exact timing of its release. That being said, considering that the series follows a weekly release schedule, you can pretty much expect it to drop on the 25th.

I've also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when to expect the chapter in your own region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastNov. 25, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastNov. 25, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeNov. 25, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaNov. 25, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanNov. 25, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha's website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you'll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn't seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 284, the star change system timer ran out and Loki and Noa had to leave the field. Before that, however, Isagi issued a challenge to both of them and said that the next World Cup would be his to claim. Just as the match is about to restart, Isagi turns to Kaiser and proposes that they team up to finish this match together.

And that's everything you need to know about the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 285.

Blue Lock
