Blue Lock Chapter 285 Recap & Spoilers

The agreement is set. Barring some sort of crazy last-minute twist, Bastard Munchen looks primed to win this final match in the Neo-Egoist League. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 285.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 285?

Picking up where we left off in chapter 284 of Blue Lock, Isagi proposes to Kaiser that they work together. The latter agrees, and the two masters Noa and Loki are shocked that Isagi actually managed to surpass their imaginations as geniuses, and that they’ve played right into Ego’s hands. The match resumes, as Kaiser and Isagi team up against Rin.

A One-Goal Contract

When Isagi tells Kaiser they should team up, Kaiser is initially taken aback. Isagi says they won’t be able to beat the genius if they keep this up, and Rin cannot be stopped alone. Since they’ve just proven that it’s possible to stop Rin via a combined defense, they should try it in their offense as well. Isagi ends his pitch by saying that they can prove that prodigies are capable of beating geniuses.

Going even further than that, Isagi explains that he plans on discarding his own personal feelings and emotions for the sake of this match. To decide who scores the final goal, Isagi proposes that they leave it up to luck and logic. Whoever ends up with the ball after they’ve made their best logical plays will score the final goal.

Kaiser understands that Isagi’s plan is sound. He’s quick to tell Isagi that he still hates him, but he’s willing to accept his proposal in order to crush Noa, Loki, and Rin.

It Was Ego All Along

Just as the match is about to restart, Kunigami subs in for Noa. On the sidelines, Loki tells Noa it’s his responsibility to keep Isagi in check. Noa says Isagi has a point, though, and that both him and Loki may have just opened the door of Isagi’s ego.

As he’s speaking, Noa also comes to the realization that the NEL wasn’t just about making money and scouting new players. This was Jinpachi Ego’s plan to help the Blue Lock players evolve at a hyper accelerated rate, and the star players like Noa and Loki were used for that purpose. Ego knew that it was a gamble trying to create a player with such a huge ego, but both Rin and Isagi were able to prevail.

As the match starts up again, Ego places his trust in both Rin and Isagi that they’ll show that their evolution can change the world of football.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 285.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy