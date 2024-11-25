Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Eight Bit
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 285 Recap & Spoilers

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 24, 2024 08:36 pm

The agreement is set. Barring some sort of crazy last-minute twist, Bastard Munchen looks primed to win this final match in the Neo-Egoist League. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 285.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 285?

Picking up where we left off in chapter 284 of Blue Lock, Isagi proposes to Kaiser that they work together. The latter agrees, and the two masters Noa and Loki are shocked that Isagi actually managed to surpass their imaginations as geniuses, and that they’ve played right into Ego’s hands. The match resumes, as Kaiser and Isagi team up against Rin.

A One-Goal Contract

When Isagi tells Kaiser they should team up, Kaiser is initially taken aback. Isagi says they won’t be able to beat the genius if they keep this up, and Rin cannot be stopped alone. Since they’ve just proven that it’s possible to stop Rin via a combined defense, they should try it in their offense as well. Isagi ends his pitch by saying that they can prove that prodigies are capable of beating geniuses.

Going even further than that, Isagi explains that he plans on discarding his own personal feelings and emotions for the sake of this match. To decide who scores the final goal, Isagi proposes that they leave it up to luck and logic. Whoever ends up with the ball after they’ve made their best logical plays will score the final goal.

Kaiser understands that Isagi’s plan is sound. He’s quick to tell Isagi that he still hates him, but he’s willing to accept his proposal in order to crush Noa, Loki, and Rin.

It Was Ego All Along

Just as the match is about to restart, Kunigami subs in for Noa. On the sidelines, Loki tells Noa it’s his responsibility to keep Isagi in check. Noa says Isagi has a point, though, and that both him and Loki may have just opened the door of Isagi’s ego.

As he’s speaking, Noa also comes to the realization that the NEL wasn’t just about making money and scouting new players. This was Jinpachi Ego’s plan to help the Blue Lock players evolve at a hyper accelerated rate, and the star players like Noa and Loki were used for that purpose. Ego knew that it was a gamble trying to create a player with such a huge ego, but both Rin and Isagi were able to prevail.

As the match starts up again, Ego places his trust in both Rin and Isagi that they’ll show that their evolution can change the world of football.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 285.

Post Tag:
Blue Lock
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin