Why Can’t Nezuko Talk in Demon Slayer? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 20, 2024 11:34 pm

Nezuko is one of the big central characters in Demon Slayer, and there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding her especially if you’re only following the anime. If you’re wondering why Nezuko can’t talk in Demon Slayer, here are some theories regarding the matter.

Why Is Nezuko Unable to Speak in Demon Slayer?

Virtually all of the other demons we’ve encountered in Demon Slayer are able to talk, but not Nezuko. And no, it’s not because she’s biting down on a bamboo tube. Even when she finally takes the tube off and is able to walk in sunlight, we see that she’s still largely incapable of speech. This is likely because Nezuko has not consumed human flesh or blood at all, and has chosen to preserve herself in a childlike state to repress her hunger for blood, while also prioritizing being able to survive the sun.

When a human turns into a demon, their first instinct is to consume flesh and blood. This makes them stronger, and also allows them to develop. This is very likely why demons are able to communicate with humans like they used to.

On the flip side of that, Nezuko chooses to sleep to recover her energy instead of consuming blood, and this probably plays a role in suppressing her growth as a demon. Not only that, she’s hyper-fixated on being able to walk in sunlight again, as Tamayo mentions at the end of the Swordsmith Village arc, and her speech capability is stunted as a result.

However, we also see that she’s able to utter a few words at the end of season 3, and it’s probably safe to assume that she will eventually be able to speak normally again like she used to.

And that’s why Nezuko is unable to talk in Demon Slayer.

Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].