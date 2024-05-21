Image Source: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Why Can Nezuko Survive the Sun in Demon Slayer? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 20, 2024 11:12 pm

The ending of the Swordsmith Village arc in Demon Slayer presented us with a huge revelation: Nezuko can withstand the sun, even though she’s a demon, and that’s huge. Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How Can Nezuko Survive the Sun in Demon Slayer?

This is a reveal that’s not really explained in the Demon Slayer manga, but the anime does try to provide some sort of rationale for it. At the end of the Swordsmith Village arc, Tamayo is seen writing a letter to Tanjiro telling him that she believes that Nezuko will be able to overcome the sun one day. And this is likely because she has Blue Spider Lily in her blood, and she has prioritized being able to overcome the sun over everything else as a demon.

While Tamayo is examining Nezuko’s blood, we see that it has undergone very fast mutations, and there’s even a tinge of blue to her blood cells. We’ve also just learned that Muzan knows he needs the Blue Spider Lily in order to concoct a medicine to allow him to survive the sun, so it’s very likely that this is in Nezuko’s blood, allowing her to walk in sunlight.

How Did Nezuko Get the Blue Spider Lily?

As Muzan laments in Demon Slayer, he has not been able to find the Blue Spider Lily anywhere in Japan. However, in the official Demon Slayer databooks, it’s revealed that the flower actually bloomed very close to the Kamado household. Tanjiro himself has seen it, and it’s very possible that Nezuko has also seen and consumed it herself as well.

This is the most likely explanation for why Nezuko is able to survive in sunlight, and hopefully this crucial tidbit will be explored in the anime’s final seasons.

And that’s everything you need to know about why Nezuko can survive the sun in Demon Slayer.

Post Tag:
Demon Slayer
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Anime Release Date Confirmed
Kadode and Ontan stand together on a roof
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Anime Release Date Confirmed
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 20, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 261 Release Date Confirmed
Sukuna, Yuji, and Todo in chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK)
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 261 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 20, 2024
Read Article Wind Breaker Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed
An image of a tall man with his hand on the head of another boy as part of a recap of Wind Breaker Episode 4.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Wind Breaker Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Anime Release Date Confirmed
Kadode and Ontan stand together on a roof
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction Anime Release Date Confirmed
Sam Stone Sam Stone May 20, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 261 Release Date Confirmed
Sukuna, Yuji, and Todo in chapter 260 of Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK)
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 261 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 20, 2024
Read Article Wind Breaker Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed
An image of a tall man with his hand on the head of another boy as part of a recap of Wind Breaker Episode 4.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Wind Breaker Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 20, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].