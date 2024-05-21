Why Can Nezuko Survive the Sun in Demon Slayer? Answered

The ending of the Swordsmith Village arc in Demon Slayer presented us with a huge revelation: Nezuko can withstand the sun, even though she’s a demon, and that’s huge. Here’s everything you need to know.

How Can Nezuko Survive the Sun in Demon Slayer?

This is a reveal that’s not really explained in the Demon Slayer manga, but the anime does try to provide some sort of rationale for it. At the end of the Swordsmith Village arc, Tamayo is seen writing a letter to Tanjiro telling him that she believes that Nezuko will be able to overcome the sun one day. And this is likely because she has Blue Spider Lily in her blood, and she has prioritized being able to overcome the sun over everything else as a demon.

While Tamayo is examining Nezuko’s blood, we see that it has undergone very fast mutations, and there’s even a tinge of blue to her blood cells. We’ve also just learned that Muzan knows he needs the Blue Spider Lily in order to concoct a medicine to allow him to survive the sun, so it’s very likely that this is in Nezuko’s blood, allowing her to walk in sunlight.

How Did Nezuko Get the Blue Spider Lily?

As Muzan laments in Demon Slayer, he has not been able to find the Blue Spider Lily anywhere in Japan. However, in the official Demon Slayer databooks, it’s revealed that the flower actually bloomed very close to the Kamado household. Tanjiro himself has seen it, and it’s very possible that Nezuko has also seen and consumed it herself as well.

This is the most likely explanation for why Nezuko is able to survive in sunlight, and hopefully this crucial tidbit will be explored in the anime’s final seasons.

And that’s everything you need to know about why Nezuko can survive the sun in Demon Slayer.

