10 Best Action Anime With Perfect Fight Scenes To Watch on Crunchyroll

The Crunchyroll streaming service has a vast library of anime for you to enjoy. However, if you’re looking for a more action-packed series with plenty of fight scenes to enjoy, look no further. Here’s a list of the ten best action anime with perfect fight scenes to watch on Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan takes place on the fictional island of Paradis, where the last remnants of humanity build themselves into a fortified city to defend themselves from monsters known as Titans. That’s as detailed as I can be about the story of Attack on Titan without spoiling the really good stuff. Rest assured; this pseudo-mecha anime features plenty of giant monster fights with visceral choreography that will keep you entertained, especially in the later seasons. Moreover, the fights featuring human-sized soldiers against Titans lead to some of the most creative fights on this list.

The Chainsaw Man anime is based on the hit manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Like the source material, it features insane fight sequences. The titular character has chainsaws protruding from his head and hands, which leads to all sorts of carnage and bloodshed whenever Chainsaw Man revs up. There are also plenty of other characters with ridiculous abilities, such as a Katana Man, that allow Animation Studio MAPPA to let loose and create imaginative fight scenes. With a Chainsaw Movie coming soon, now is as good a time as any to watch the first season on Crunchyroll.

With Cowboy Bebop, Japanese director Shinichirō Watanabe created a profound and relentlessly cool anime. Cowboy Bebop is slow-paced, and its 26-episode season is filled with self-contained episodes with hardly an overarching plot. However, that doesn’t stop the anime series from having smoothly animated and highly choreographed fights in between the jazz-infused soundtrack and quite philosophical ponderings. Episode 20 of the series is a particular standout, featuring hardly any dialogue and instead essentially being a non-stop action sequence.

Animated by studio Ufotable, Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shonen anime featuring many incredible fights. Telling the story of the Demon Slayer Corps, the anime revolves around Swordsman, who gets into intense and epic battles with all sorts of Demons. Whether you check out the feature film on Crunchyroll or the four seasons available, Ufotable usually saves the best for last in its season finales, with kinetic and incredibly colorful fights that will blow you away.

Before Dragon Ball Daima was released this past month, Dragon Ball Super was the latest series to be released following the end of Dragon Ball Z years prior. Akira Toryiama’s world is filled with colorful characters and worlds, and Super introduces a whole new side of the universe, with parallel realities, gods of destruction, and entirely new transformations for Goku and the rest of the Z fighters. There are plenty of fight scenes to experience, especially in the two Super films: Broly and Super Hero.

When the subtitle of the anime is The Fighting!, you know that it’s going to have some excellent fight scenes. Hajime no Ippo is all about its fights, and while everything on this list up to this point has been fantastical and filled with larger-than-life fights, this anime prides itself on the realism and detail it goes into with its brutal encounters. Centered around the boxing world and one boxer in particular, Hajime no Ippo will scratch your itch for fights grounded in realism. While there is still plenty of flashiness and dramatization in the fights, it is much more realistic than everything else on this list.

Studio MAPPA is again on this list, this time with Jujutsu Kaisen. The studio goes all-out in its adaptation of the manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, as Jujutsu Sorcerers fight against evil curses that only they can see. Season 2 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film are a particular highlight of this series, with the second half of Season 2, titled The Shibuya Incident, consisting of non-stop fights featuring an ensemble of characters all with different abilities. Sukuna, the series’s main antagonist, stands out in Season 2 with back-to-back fight scenes that showcase mass destruction unlike anything else on this list.

Mob Psycho 100 is a beautifully animated series whose psychic battles make for the perfect fight scenes to watch on Crunchyroll. Kageyama Shigeo’s story of insignificance despite his overwhelming strength only makes the fights hit twice as hard, and the emotional buildup to each one ensures that the insane visuals and bombastic displays of psychic powers aren’t without their emotional heft. All three seasons of Mob Psycho have memorable fights that should be watched.

One Piece is perhaps the most famous series on this list (other than Dragon Ball) available on Crunchyroll. Several of its fights in the Wano Country Arc that just ended this past year quite literally broke the streaming service because of the hype surrounding them and how much people wanted to experience the groundbreaking animation from Toei. There are also plenty of great fight scenes throughout the 1100+ episode series, giving you plenty to choose from as you watch Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to become King of the Pirates. The debut of Luffy’s peak form, Gear 5, is an experience that should not be missed.

Wind Breaker, much like Hajime no Ippo, is solely about fighting. Centered around a school filled with only delinquents who live to fight, Wind Breaker hits the ground running and doesn’t stop. Nearly every single episode of the first season produced by Studio CloverWorks features a gritty fight. Moreover, the series isn’t just about the well-animated and detailed fights— it’s about the psychology of why these characters fight and the internal battles they face amid their physical encounters. There’s never a dull moment in Wind Breaker, with plenty of fight scenes to enjoy and a second season on the way.

