Chainsaw Man Movie Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Chainsaw Man is making his big screen debut with a new movie centered around the manga’s next big story arc. Here is everything we know about the movie, including its release window, the cast, plot, and more.

When Is the Chainsaw Man Movie Releasing?

Image via Crunchyroll

After the massive success of the first season of Chainsaw Man based on the hit manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, MAPPA announced at Jump Festa 2024 that the next chapter of the Chainsaw Man story would be released as a feature film. The announcement also shows key visuals that would play a role in the film, mainly featuring Denji and his relationship with a new character that would be introduced in the film, Reze. The official announcement video was posted to MAPPA’s YouTube channel and other socials as well.

While this announcement was made in December 2023, no official release date has been given for the project. Studio MAPPA had a busy year in 2023, finishing up the ending of Attack on Titan and the new seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and Vinland Saga. This year, the studio has two projects currently being released or in the works: the baseball anime Oblivion Battery and its original anime Zenshu. When visiting Studio MAPPA’s official site, the Chainsaw Man Movie is only listed as “coming soon.” If one were to speculate, the film could have a release date in the Fall of 2024 in Japan, with a release in U.S. Theaters the following year, 2025.

Who Stars in the Chainsaw Man Movie?

Not much is known about the cast for the upcoming Chainsaw Man when it comes to new characters. However, we should expect that the original cast members from the first season whose characters appear in this story arc will make their return from the anime. That would include Kikunosuke Toya as Denji/Chainsaw Man, Shougo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, Fairouz Ai as Power, and Tomori Kusunoki as Makima. Moreover, the most important character voice actor that will be returning is Reina Ueda as Reze, who only appeared at the end of the first season of Chainsaw Man but will be a main character integral to the plot of the upcoming movie.

We can also expect the dub actors, such as Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, to return for the English-dubbed version of the film.

Chainsaw Man Plot Details: The Reze Arc

Screenshot via MAPPA CHANNEL on YouTube

In terms of the plot of the upcoming film, the movie is clearly moving forward with the next part of Fujimoto’s manga. In a way, the Reze/Bomb Girl arc plays out like a twisted love story, with Reze being sent on a mission from the Soviet Union to steal Chainsaw Man’s heart. Moreover, this mission is carried out both literally and figuratively as Reze develops a relationship with Denji in order to get his guard down. What follows is a series of intense battles as Denji tries to win over someone who is trying to murder him.

This arc is a significant one in the manga, serving as a tipping point in the story and revealing Chainsaw Man to the world. The events of the Reze arc set off the next and biggest arc of the series, which involves international assassins all going after Denji. Expect the Chainsaw Man movie to play out like a romance anime, only with the main character’s love interest trying to murder him at every turn.

And those are all the details we know about the upcoming Chainsaw Man Movie.

Chainsaw Man is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

