The Elusive Samurai Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

The Elusive Samurai has been heating up with each passing week, marking its name as one of the best currently airing series, and the story continues to evolve with Episode 8 being out in just a few more days. Here’s when you can expect it to be out.

When Does The Elusive Samurai Episode 8 Come Out?

The Elusive Samurai receives new episodes every Saturday, so Episode 8 should be out on August 24 in Japan, simultaneously available with English subtitles at the same time. Below are the exact release dates for most time zones:

Saturday, August 24, 2024, 9:00 AM PT

Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:00 AM MT

Saturday, August 24, 2024, 11:00 AM CST

Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:00 PM EST

New episodes are always released on the same strict schedule without delays, so you can always reserve a few minutes of your Saturday to follow Hojo Tokiyuki’s attempts at reclaiming his rights as the legitimate heir.

Image via CloverWorks

Where Can You Watch The Elusive Samurai Online?

You can stream all episodes of the series on Crunchyroll, which currently has the exclusive streaming rights for it. Its various subscription tiers will allow you to have access to all of The Elusive Samurai episodes, allowing you to watch them as soon as they’re out. The Dubbed versions are also available but bear in mind that not all episodes have been given this treatment yet, and the subbed version is your only choice for the most recent episodes.

The most basic subscription costs $7.99 per month and gives you access to various other series in the service’s catalog, even if only limited to a single primary location. Free users will only have access to the first few episodes, but they can also use the 14-day Trial if they’re really eager to see Episode 8 of The Elusive Samurai as soon as they can.

The Elusive Samurai is available on Crunchyroll.

