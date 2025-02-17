Blue Lock Chapter 293 Recap & Spoilers

This is officially longest soccer match in the history of all soccer match, but it’s finally over. The NEL arc in Blue Lock is actually coming to a close. Here’s a recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 293.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 293?

First off, the highlights. Bastard Munchen wins the match against PxG, as Isagi pulls through and manages to score the final goal. Ness also comes out of his shell and helps turn the tides, while surprising Kaiser with his new moves.

Ness in the Spotlight

The chapter kicks off with the ball up in the air after Kunigami’s big defensive move. The ball lands right in front of Ness, who immediately takes possession of it. When Ness takes the ball, he initially has the thought that he should pass to Kaiser, but stops himself when he remembers that he should be trying to evolve.

Kaiser observes him, and wills Ness to pass the ball to him. Ness winds up and prepares to pass the ball, but this time, he’s not specifically catering to Kaiser’s signature shot. He performs an impressive drive pass to a position far off in the court, and thinks that if Kaiser were to receive it from there, he would certainly be able to score.

Isagi Continues to Evolve

However, Isagi receives the ball out of nowhere, which surprises everyone, even Hiori and Rin, who realizes that he’s still evolving. Ness and Kaiser are shocked, and the entire field recognizes that Isagi was the only one who could properly throw away his emotions for the sake of the match.

Rin calls him the Demon King, as Isagi drives the ball forward and shoots it with his direct shot, allowing him to score the final goal. This brings the score to 3-2, with Bastard Munchen closing things out against PxG.

And that does it for our Blue Lock chapter 293 recap. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

