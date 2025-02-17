Forgot password
Image Source: Crunchyroll
Blue Lock Chapter 294 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 16, 2025 09:07 pm

You thought it would never happen, but it finally did. The NEL arc in Blue Lock has come to a close, as the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG is over. What’s next? Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 294 is set to be released.

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 294 Release?

Blue Lock Chapter 294 will be released on Feb. 24, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

While the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG has wrapped up, there are still a few loose ends we need to tie up. The series follows a weekly release schedule and no break has been announced, which means that the next chapter should drop in a week’s time as usual.

Do note, though, that the release timing is just a rough estimation, as the chapters are released via Kodansha’s physical Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a rough idea of when the chapter will be available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastFeb. 24, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastFeb. 24, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeFeb. 24, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaFeb. 24, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanFeb. 24, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 293, Ness was the star of the show. He was about to pass the ball to Kaiser yet again, albeit with a much fancier, evolved pass, but Isagi managed to read him thoroughly and snatch the ball for himself. This allowed Isagi to score the final goal and bring the match to an end.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 294. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

Blue Lock
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
