Blue Lock Chapter 293 Release Date & Time Confirmed

It seems like every single player on PxG and Bastard Munchen is getting a little bit of screentime, so that means we have to be getting close to the final goal already, right? Anyway, here’s the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 293.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 293 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 293 will be released on Feb. 17, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

There’s no break in-between chapters, which means that the series will follow its weekly release schedule as per normal. That being said, keep in mind that the release time is just an estimation. Since the new chapters are released through Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, it can be tricky to pinpoint an exact timing for it.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the chapter will become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Feb. 17, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Feb. 17, 8 a.m. PT Europe Feb. 17, 5 p.m. CET Australia Feb. 17, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Feb. 17, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 292, we saw signs of Ness trying to evolve as he continued to process the last words that Kaiser had said to him. Kaiser himself was on track to score, but was quickly foiled by Charles and Shidou, though Kunigami has also stepped up to the plate. The ball is up for grabs once again, and it’s difficult to tell who will gain possession.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 293 is set to be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

