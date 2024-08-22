MARRIAGETOXIN Chapter 98 Release Date Confirmed

One of Shonen Jump+‘s various series is MARRIAGETOXIN, which has been running since 2022 and will be reaching Chapter 98 soon. Here’s when Chapter 98 of Hikaru’s very peculiar life will be released.

When Is Marriagetoxin Chapter 98 Coming Out?

MARRIAGETOXIN Chapter 98 is scheduled to be released on August 27 in the US, assuming no last-minute delays are issued. Online magazine Shonen Jump + is responsible for its serialization in Japan. The series is written by Mizuki Yoda and drawn by Joumyaku, and has been running for over two years now with few breaks in between. With that in mind, it’s very unlikely for the chapter to be delayed all of a sudden, so expect to see a new chapter dropping on Tuesday.

Image via VIZ Media

Where Can You Read MARRIAGETOXIN?

New chapters of MARRIAGETOXIN are available through the official Shueisha MangaPlus website or in Viz Media every Tuesday. You can read the series’ first three chapters, as well as the most recent three, completely free. If you’re interested in the rest of the series, you’ll need to get a monthly membership in order to read all the other chapters in between.

What Is Marriagetoxin About?

MARRIAGETOXIN follows the story of the assassin Hikaru Geto, a member of the Poison Clan. His family has been in the business for years, and it’s up to Hikaru to bring a new heir to the clan. However, he has no interest in relationships and boldly claims that the family will die with him. But everything changes when he learns that his sister will be forced to have an heir if he doesn’t. In the heat of the moment, Hikaru decides to save his latest target, Mei Kinosaki, who’s a convicted marriage swindler, to help him find someone to marry.

The action-comedy series follows his frustrated attempts at leading a regular dating life, and if you’re interested in following MARRIAGETOXIN, you can start right now before Chapter 98 drops, as you may still have some time.

