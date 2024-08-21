Lookism Chapter 516 Release Date Confirmed

Things have never been more intense in Lookism, as characters throw down and secrets are revealed. However, the only thing standing in the way of readers finding out what happens next is the wait for the next chapter. Here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 516.

When Does Lookism Chapter 516 Come Out?

With Chapter 515 ending on a massive cliffhanger, finding out when the next batch of pages comes out is vital. Thankfully, Lookism is still following its weekly schedule, with the next chapter, 516, set to drop seven days after the last, at 12 AM KST on August 23. To figure out when that is in the United States, here’s a quick timezone guide:

12 AM KST

11 AM EST (August 22)

10 AM CST (August 22)

8 AM PST (August 22)

The series is available to read on Webtoons.com and its app for anyone who still needs to catch up. For those who are ready for Lookism Chapter 516, here’s a quick reminder of what went down last week.

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 515?

Chapter 515 picks up right where 514 left off, with Daniel going after Gun, leaving behind DG, who gets a call from Euguene. DG is to leave Charles Choi alone and let Eugene handle things, as he plans to take down his rival in a spectacular way. Meanwhile, Daniel and Gun continue to go at it, and neither one can gain the upper hand. However, Gun begins to lose momentum because of all of the fighting he’s been doing.

Gun even gets knocked out of his Ultra Instinct, but somehow, he defeats Daniel offscreen. DG shows up at the end of the chapter and helps Gun pick up a cigarette, only to reveal to him that his goal is to get the Red Paper and take him down.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 516.

