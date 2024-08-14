Lookism Chapter 515 Release Date Confirmed

Daniel is close to learning the truth in Lookism, but some things are getting in the way. To find out what’s going on, you’re going to have to figure out when the next chapter of the series is set to arrive. Here’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 515.

When Is Lookism Chapter 515 Coming Out?

If you’ve been locked in for the last few chapters, which have been monumental, you probably know Lookism‘s schedule at this point. However, there’s always time for a refresher. Lookism is on a weekly schedule, and since the last chapter, 514, arrived on August 9, 2024, in Korea, the next one will drop at 12 AM KST on August 16. Here’s when Chapter 515 of Lookism will release in the United States:

11 AM EST (August 15)

10 AM CST (August 15)

8 AM PST (August 15)

What Happens in Lookism Chapter 514?

Chapter 514 picks up right where the last one left off, with Daniel facing down DG. Without much talking, the two begin to fight, and DG is having a tough time dealing with Daniel’s Ultra Instinct. It’s unlike any technique he’s faced before, which makes gaining the upper hand a challenge.

Elsewhere, Goo continues his fight with the Gun impersonator, who reveals he’s looking to fight Gun. He doesn’t get many more words out before Goo launches attack after attack using his swords. Eventually, the fake Gun is able to break one of the swords, leaving Goo unable to finish him off when he uses his ultimate attack, Lunar Eclipse, which involves stabbing himself to hit his opponent in the heart. The chapter ends with Daniel feeling Goo’s defeat and leaving his fight with DG to investigate.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Lookism Chapter 515. The series can be read on Webtoons.com or on the Webtoons app.

