My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 release date is going to haunt you for all of your days unless you learn it. Or it’ll be fine because you’re not cursed to worry about these things and are only here because of a standard amount of curiosity.

So, the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 release date is August 17. While the show’s mostly been pretty wholesome, the most recent episode took a couple of strange turns. It’s no less wholesome, but we’re not sure anyone had “Takuma ends up with a weird little robot child to look after” on their bingo cards. If you did, and it was the last square you needed, then congratulations.

What Happened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7?

It turns out that the little robot child is basically filling in for Mina for some reason, and basically, the rest of the episode is the little thing keeping an eye on him throughout his struggles to live without Mina. Men will do anything apart from learning to look after themselves, and that seems to include adopting small robots. If he could function on his own, there probably wouldn’t be much of a show, to be fair.

After plenty of hijinks and more help from the little bot, Mina arrives home once more. Despite most of us no doubt expecting the same upgrades that Super Mina had, Mina comes back with almost entirely internal upgrades, meaning she’s still the same robot that Takuma loved up until this point, and he’s happy to see her. The two eventually talk about the new robot and that he’s basically their child. We’ll find out what happens next for the family when My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 drops on Crunchyroll.

