My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 release date, then you’re in the right place. We won’t even make you wait two weeks until we’ve been upgraded to the next model. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 release date is August 10. The series has been very wholesome for the most part. It’s certainly one of the more unusual romance anime out there, and that’s even considering, well, anime, but it’s also very enjoyable. The last episode ended on an actual cliffhanger, which is a first for the season, so let’s go over it.

What Happened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6?

Episode 6 kicks off with Takuma taking pictures with Mina to track how she is before her big trip. After all, she’s being sent away for upgrades, so he’ll have to be a functional human being for 14 days. However, before she goes, she gets inspected by the company, and it turns out she’s gained a bit more sentience than they would have expected. Senju, the inspector robot, decides this is because Takuma has done something weird and tries to apprehend him, but it all gets cleared up.

After spending some time making sure that Mina is happy and a few bad dreams from Takuma about how everything could possibly go wrong, Mina goes on her journey to be upgraded, leaving Takuma alone. It’ll be interesting to see if we fully time-skip the next two weeks or if we see how Takuma learns to miss Mina even more than he already clearly does. Either way, we’ll find out next week when My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 drops on Crunchyroll.

