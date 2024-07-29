My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 release date will help you know when to wake up from your android sleep and never miss a thing. Or alternatively, if you’re not a robot, you can always just go ahead and live your life until the episode goes live.

The My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 release date is August 3. The series has been strangely wholesome despite the somewhat depraved concept. It makes a nice change from the usual thing of anime having no reason to be indecent, and then suddenly, fan service appears all over the place, and your family disowns you even though the action scenes are great.

What Happened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5?

The last episode sees Takuma not feeling well, to begin with, and Mina then basically points out all of the squishy bits on his body. Takuma has a bit of a time of it and then asks for a kiss and gets one, but it sends Takuma flying away like a Dragon Ball character. Then, the two spend a fair bit of time trying to figure out how best to actually kiss each other, given that Mina has no real feelings.

Super Mina then turns up and talks about her very rich master. After a bit, we see Mina and Super Mina trying to surprise Takuma, and their love inspires Super Mina. The episode ends with Takuma eating while Mina says that she’s going to be collected next week for her upgrade and will return once that’s all said and done, but that it’ll take two weeks for that all to go through. We’ll have to see if Takuma can survive the next couple of weeks without his love when Episode 6 of My Wife Has No Emotion on Crunchyroll.

