Tower of God Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

For Regulars and Irregulars out there, the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 5 release date can’t come soon enough. As one of the most interesting anime to come out in the last few years, we’re thoroughly enjoying the new season, so here’s what we know.

Recommended Videos

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 5 release date is August 4. A lot has happened in the four episodes of the season so far, and it’ll be interesting to see how much the story develops and also if we get a full reveal of who Ja Wangnan actually is. There’s a lot going on here, so let’s go into what happened in the last episode.

Related: Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 4?

Viole and Love have a little chat about FUG and the tower itself in Episode 4, and then we see a lot of stuff happen. Basically, the debt collector betrays everyone and tries to take over, even going so far as to kill Ja Wangnan’s friend while they’re on the phone with him. This, understandably, upsets Ja Wangnan, and in a moment of desperation, he rushes off to find Viole to ask for help. Viole agrees to do so, and everything’s pretty quickly resolved.

Ja Wangnan makes an impassioned speech about wanting to change the way everything works and states he doesn’t want to have to do horrible things. We then find out that the group has passed the test, and Proctor Love is told to treat them to some food as an apology for being a pain in the butt. We also see that his boss appears to work for FUG. That’s all, though, so let’s see what happens in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 5 when it drops on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy