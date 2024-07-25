Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 4 release date? If you’re following along with this incredible anime, then you’ll want to know. Tower of God loves a good twist and a good turn, so the last thing anyone wants is for you to be spoiled.

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 4 release date is July 28. That means it’ll be the last episode of July. It’s already showing itself as one of the best anime from this season, which makes sense given how gripping the first season was. If you want a little refresher before the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 4, then read on as we summarize the last episode.

What Happens in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 3?

Tower of God Season 2, Episode 3 kicks off with everyone trying to relax in their new rooms, and while they’re all chatting, a truly god-awful ringtone starts as Proctor Love calls in and explains the game that’s about to begin. Basically, everyone should try and gather teammates, but it’s designed in a way that encourages Viole to either take everyone out, or go and fight Love directly.

While many members attempt to fight among themselves, a couple also try to stop Viole from doing anything. It’s here that we see that Viole is definitely not one to mess with, as he appears to be able to stop time. It works for a long time on the other Rankers trying to ascend the tower, but when he gets to Love, it’s a little less effective. The episode ends with a fight between the two heavy-hitters, and while nobody has technically won yet, Viole does get launched into the wall.

Tower of God is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

