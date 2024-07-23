All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Tower of God Season 2

It’s been four years since Tower of God debuted, and the release of its second season brings an English dub, with returning cast members and new talent joining the roster of voice actors. Here are all of the major voice actors for Tower of God Season 2.

All Major English Dub Actors In Tower of God Season 2

Johnny Yong Bosch as 25th Bam/Jue Viole Grace

Returning to voice the main character of Tower of God is voice acting legend Johnny Yong Bosch. Bosch got his start in the ’90s on Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, and he’s since become one of the most prolific voice actors of his era, both in video games and anime. His first major anime voice acting job was voicing “The Human Tornado,” Vash the Stampede on Trigun. He has since gone on to voice characters like Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer, Lelouch vi Britannia from Code Geass, Sabo from One Piece, Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Jonathan Joestar from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. It’s nice to see Johnny Yong Bosch return to this role, even if he doesn’t have much to say in the second season so far.

Aleks Le as Ja Wangnam

Stepping into the role of the apparent protagonist of the second season, Ja Wangnam, is Aleks Le. While Aleks Le may not be quite as well-known as Johnny Yong Bosch, he has steadily been gaining more important and larger roles since his breakout role as everyone’s “favorite” screaming demon slayer Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer. Since then, he’s been landing more and more leading roles, such as playing Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, Kazuya Kinoshita in Rent-A-Girlfriend, and voicing the protagonist in Persona 3 Reload. With Aleks Le voicing yet another major protagonist, it probably won’t be long until he becomes a fairly well-known name in the voice-acting community.

Cory Yee as Kang Horyang & Kim Lurker

While his character has yet to be named in the anime as of episode 3, Cory Yee has been confirmed to play the large and imposing Kang Horyang and the money lender Kim Lurker. Cory Yee only has a handful of credits, most of which are for brief roles in video games and anime, but he does have a few major roles that people may be familiar with. If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok, then you may recognize him as the voice of Hermes, while gamers may know him as the voice behind Ghostwire: Tokyo’s protagonist Akito. Most of his roles are from the past two years, so hopefully Tower of God will serve as the springboard for future roles.

Reba Buhr as Yeo Goseng & Maschenny

Rounding out our major players for Tower of God’s second season is the bespectacled Yeo Goseng, played by Reba Buhr. Like Cory Lee, she doesn’t just play Goseng, but she also plays Maschenny. Most people may be familiar with her in Record of Ragnarok as the well-endowed and memeable Aphrodite. Others may also be familiar with her as Myne, the protagonist of the slow-burn isekai Ascendance of a Bookworm, or for voicing the moth from Beastars. Also like Cory Lee, here’s hoping that her role in such a well-known series like Tower of God will open up her career to new possibilities.

All English Dub Actors For Tower of God Season 2

While those are all of the voice actors behind major characters in season two of Tower of God, there are plenty of new characters as well. Here’s the list of the English voice actors appearing as minor characters in the second season of Tower of God and who they voice:

Brenna Larson as Yeo Minseng & Repellista

Mick Lauer as Hon Akraptor & Alumik

Anjali Kunapanemi as Nya Nia

Laura Post as Hwaryun

Kira Buckland as Yuri Jahad

Tower of God is currently available to stream via Crunchyroll.

