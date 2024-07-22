Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers

With Viole/Bam preparing to engage in Love’s test, episode three of Tower of God’s second season, “The Trustworthy Room,” is split between that conflict and further getting to know our main cast… sort of.

What Happened In Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3?

With Bam agreeing to Love’s game, the first third of the episode focuses primarily on the time spent waiting for the test to begin. At first, Ja and Nia are bored but after discovering a deck of cards, they decide to try to get some of their allies from the first test together to unwind. It’s a nice change of pace but the moment is slightly diminished since the series still hasn’t named either the large man or the gray-haired man that’s a part of their group, making it hard to empathize with them since we don’t even know their names.

As for Love, he’s told by the test director to not interfere with Bam, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Bam has a brief encounter with Yihwa, who suspects that Bam wants her physically, but Bam quickly and dispassionately shoots that down, enraging Yihwa. We then see Ja and Nia begin to fall asleep, hoping to finish the test so they can go out and get ramen together as they promised back in the premiere. Before they can fall asleep though, the device that Nia found last episode emits an alarm, alerting all of the Regulars that the test has officially begun.

The test in question is somewhat complicated and has several rules. Basically, the two people in each room form a pair and need to assemble a team of seven people to take over six rooms using the devices found in each room to either join or steal players. They can either do so amicably or have a hostile takeover of a room. One person needs to stay behind in the room while another person needs to leave, so at least one person has to defend the room from anyone who tries to get in. The game ends when a team claims one room in particular, Room 608, the room that Bam and Yihwa are starting in.

Speaking of Bam, his rules are a little bit different. Bam has no device. Instead, it’s being held by Love. For Bam to win the game, he has to do one of two things. He can either gain his device from Love and then take Room 608 for himself, or he can eliminate Rankers until there are less than seven left, thereby rendering the game unwinnable. With that, the game begins and some of the Rankers begin to make plans for themselves. Goseng, the woman with glasses from the first test, tells Miseng, the young girl from the first test, that she will go out and find allies while Miseng stays behind. Prince tells Robdevil that he’s going out and hides his device in the room so that even if their room gets taken, Prince won’t be eliminated.

As for Bam, Yihwa immediately tries to stop him by using her flames, but Bam has gained the ability to freeze time and just leaves the room, uninteresting in fighting her or Prince when he appears at their door. We then cut to the tall guy and gray-haired man (no, I will not go by their names until the anime properly names them), who after a bit of interpersonal drama about how the gray-haired man is searching for his lost daughter, he leaves and goes to check on Miseng. Miseng isn’t responding, which causes the gray-haired man to start panicking and fearing that something happened to her, but she’s not hurt. She’s just following Goseng’s instructions and refuses to let anyone in besides Goseng.

The gray-haired man sighs in relief, content in knowing that she’s okay, but he’s approached by another Ranker who is trying to get into Miseng’s room. He effortlessly defeats her and we cut to Goseng, who entered Ja and Nia’s room. The two of them are hiding and Goseng quickly convinces them to ally with her. Nia stays behind while Ja joins Goseng in their room, with the gray-haired man joining them. Given their numbers, they currently have six people and control three rooms, so they need another person and three more rooms to win the game. Meanwhile, Prince learns from Lurker that Robdevil has been killed and is approached by two strangers who inform him that they know how to kill Bam. It’s also implied later on that Lurker may have had something to do with Robdevil’s death.

Speaking of, Bam finds Love, who only refers to him as FUG, and challenges Bam to another game for his device. It’s a game of catch. Bam just needs to catch his device that is being shot out in a ball of Shinsu. He has three attempts and if he fails, then he loses and he has to let seven people join him. Love also says he may “accidentally” kill him during this game, but Bam may forfeit at any time. Bam agrees to these rules and in the first pitch, he freezes time and nearly catches his device, only for Love to hit it out of reach. When the second pitch is about to be thrown, the two briefly fight, with Love calling Bam a “slayer candidate” before sending him flying across the room, ending the episode.

Overall, “The Trustworthy Room” offers a fairly interesting test for the Rankers with a lot of potential for interesting avenues for it to go. I can’t say that this test will last all that long, meaning a lot of the potential will go unfulfilled, but somewhat fleshing out its meager cast of supporting characters was a decent decision for Tower of God. Now it just needs for me to care about them.

And that’s everything that happened in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3! Come back next week to see what happens in episode 4!

