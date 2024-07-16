Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2 Recap & Spoilers

With the new status quo established in the premiere, now Tower of God can focus more on its new cast of characters and how they will deal with the next portion of the 20th-floor exam.

What Happened In Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2?

With Ja Wangnam and Bam, who now goes by Jue Viole Grace, having completed the first portion of the 20th-floor exam, they begin to make their way to the next portion. Or rather, Bam isolates himself from the rest of Ja’s group as they wait for the other test takers who completed the first part to show up. Bam reflects on his time with Rachel, recalling a story she told him about a man who climbed a tower to reach a star, only to end up completely isolated because of it. It’s not hard to draw a direct comparison to Bam now that he’s virtually alone and still climbing the tower, something that’s only reinforced later in the episode.

We then see the rest of the test takers make their way into the room, some of whom are familiar faces. There’s Nia, the person who delivered Ja ramen, Kim Lurker, the money lender who is helping out the son of the president of the company he works for, Prince, the aforementioned son of the company’s president, and the flamethrower girl, who is now confirmed to be Yihwa Yeon, a daughter of one of the Ten Great Families. Yihwa is forced to work for Prince and Lurker reveals that Prince’s father bribed the officials to help him move up the tower and hired people like Yihwa to ensure he advances, despite her anger at how he treats her.

We don’t get to spend too much time with the cast though as the proctor, a cute little man named Love, appears and explains the second test. The test will have everyone measure their Shinsu via a reader and this test will determine who the eight people who can advance will be. Ja is instantly worried by this given that he has pitifully low Shinsu and unless he gets into the top eight, he’ll be eliminated, meaning he’ll have to go onto Lurker’s organ payment plan to wipe away his debt. Sadly, Ja doesn’t do all that well and is almost immediately knocked out of the top 8.

We then see a few more people attempt the test. Prince tries to make a bet with the rest of his goons that whoever has the highest score will get to have Yihwa, something she immediately objects to. She may be taking the test because Prince financially supports her, but she absolutely loathes him and his preppy attitude. Prince then decides to wager that if she gets the highest score he’ll wipe away her debt, which leads to Prince and his gang trying to one-up each other. One person, a large imposing brute known as Devil of the Right Arm, gets the highest score but is quickly surpassed by Yihwa. Sadly, Prince immediately blasts past her score, boasting about how everyone is leeching off of him for his success.

And then it’s Bam’s turn. Naturally, Bam obliterates the test, quintupling Prince’s score and easily taking first place. With that, Love then reveals that Bam has the ability to choose the seven other people taking the third part of the test with him. Prince objects and says that he was in the top eight so he should automatically move to the next round, but Love clarifies that while the test would determine the eight people moving on, he never said it was the top eight scorers. Seeing this as an opportunity to advance, Ja makes an impassioned speech proclaiming his worth to Bam. The rest of the test takers in Ja’s group, as well as Yihwa, all make their own pitches, but Bam has already made his choice – no one.

Love says this isn’t possible and he needs to choose seven people. Bam says that everyone else will get in his way and anyone associated with him will also be associated with FUG, putting them at risk. It’s a noble sentiment, so Love makes a deal with Bam. Love and Bam will play a game and if Bam wins, then he can proceed up the tower by himself. If he loses, then Bam has to choose seven other people to join him. Bam agrees, and Love dismisses all of the Rankers and will summon them when the game is about to begin.

Everyone is then paired up and sent to different rooms to wait. Ja is with Nia and the two go off the take a bath while Yihwa is paired with Bam, who she immediately can’t stand because of his association with FUG. She asks Bam if he wants to take a bath as well, seeing this as an opportunity to try and get on his good side and have him choose her. Bam just ignores her and goes to take a bath. While there, Ja is freaking out because he lost his Jahad ring. Bam finds it and gives it back to him with Bam saying the ring seems important to Ja, something Ja feigns ignorance about. After cutting to Nia discovering a weird object in their room, the episode ends with Love saying to the test director that “the FUG will be dealt with,” setting up the next episode’s game.

While this was definitely a slower episode than the premiere, I admit that it does a better job establishing our supporting cast moving forward. Yes, it’s mostly set up for the next episode and the events here mostly serve as an extended way of showing off everyone’s power level, but it should hopefully lead into an interesting game where we can really see just how much Bam has grown from last season.

And that’s everything that happened in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2! Come back next week to see what happens in episode 3!

