Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

If you don’t speak Russian but still want the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5 release date, then have no fear, as we can only write in English anyway. We’ve got what you need here, so strap in and read on.

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 5 release date is July 31. We’re nearing the halfway point of the summer season so far, which you can tell because you’re probably sweating while you’re reading this, especially if you live in the UK, which is simply not designed to handle anything above autumn temperatures. Anyway, Alya and her friends have been fun so far, but will it continue?

What Happened in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 4?

Alya is continuing along her path toward the head of the Student Council in Episode 4 but seems to be struggling to get any closer to telling Masachika how she actually feels. The episode kicks off with the Student Council members telling Masachika that they’d be happy to have him along, and doing so would also mean he’d get a choice in who the next choice for president would be. It’s here that the crux of the episode pops up, with Alya trying to resolve an issue between the baseball team and the soccer team. The good news, though, is that Masachika knows what’s going on and helps out.

Masachika then tells Alya that he’ll never let her stand alone again and wants to be by her side and take his hand. It’d be a really good moment if Alya wasn’t trying to break his hand in half with her grip. Things end with Alya kissing Masachika on the cheek and him being stunned. You can find out what happens next when Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 5 hits Crunchyroll.

